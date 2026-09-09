LSU Adds Two Players to Roster, Ending NFL Eligibility Saga

The LSU Tigers are putting an end to the back-and-forth NFL eligibility saga, at least for the 2026 season.

LSU is adding defensive end Gabriel Reliford and cornerback Aidan Anding back to the roster, per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel. This brings the team's total to 105 and ending any chance of Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris joining the Tigers this season.

Both Anding (torn Achilles) and Reliford (torn ACL) suffered season-ending injuries during spring practice. As a result, they were not on the original fall camp roster but are now officially listed on LSU's website.

LSU Backs Down Amid Risk of Being Kicked Out of SEC

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This move comes after it was announced Tuesday that the SEC's lawsuit against LSU was set to potentially allow the conference to expel the Tigers from the league altogether if the program officially rostered players who had previously signed professional contracts.

It's clear that LSU saw the risk of being removed from the conference, along with any other ensuing punishment, as not being worth in order to add Wright and Harris.

As LSU showed in its 51-10 win over Clemson in the season opener, the Tigers may already be a title-contending team as currently constructed. Wright and Harris simply wouldn't move the needle enough to make any future punishment worth it.

In the end, the Tigers made the right decision. Now, the focus can remain solely on making a run at a national title in the first year under Lane Kiffin.

Where Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Go From Here

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, both Wright and Harris are "exploring all their legal options" in an attempt to return to college football, even though it won't be with LSU.

Wright and Harris had already committed to LSU and had been granted an additional year of eligibility following a Louisiana court ruling last week.

This now leaves both of them in a tough spot, whether or not you agree with their decision to pursue a path back to college football or not.

Wright and Harris signed undrafted contracts with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, respectively, but were waived. Of course, they could always look to try out with an NFL team during the season if a roster spot opens up due to injury. After all, they've both already gotten some pro-level experience and could still see their NFL dreams realized at some point in the future.

But as things stand, it's hard to see a path back to college football for both of them.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.