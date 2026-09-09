When Will the SEC Vote on LSU? Everything to Know About Thursday's Meeting

The SEC's leadership, the presidents and top officials from the conference's 16 universities, meets on Thursday to discuss the possible removal of LSU from the conference.

The threat of removal has loomed over LSU ever since it pushed to add players who signed NFL contracts this summer, specifically Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Zxavian Harris.

After answering questions about the former players, Lane Kiffin made comments defending his actions in recruiting Wright and Harris, making the point that if he can make his roster better, he will do that in any legal way possible.

LSU ultimately decided last week not to roster the players for its game against Clemson, but it left two spots open for the possibility of adding Wright and Harris.

But since then, the SEC has amended its lawsuit to include the fact that LSU has some institutional problems now, ones revolving around some of Kiffin's public statements.

Why There Is a Renewed Pursuit of LSU

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In its amended filing, the SEC said that LSU has "demonstrated lack of ​institutional control at the university level, including complete lack of control over Coach (Lane) Kiffin's actions."

Kiffin's action that created this new problem was a comment to an ABC sideline reporter during halftime of LSU's game against Clemson. The Tigers were leading 31-3 at halftime, and Kiffin was asked about his team's performance.

"Imagine if we had pro players," Kiffin said, ​alluding to the absences of the former NFL players.

Kiffin doubled down in his postgame press conference, criticizing the conference rules, but also saying his halftime comment was a joke.

In its court filings, the SEC pointed to this behavior as definitive proof of that “complete lack of institutional control over Coach Kiffin’s actions,” as LSU leadership remained silent.

But the SEC went a step further in the amendment, also seeking authority to expel LSU from the conference.

The Threat of Expulsion Is Real

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey introduces LSU Tigers head coach Matt McMahon during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The amendment asks a federal judge for clear and unencumbered authority to let the conference govern itself as a private entity, effectively blocking the Louisiana courts from interfering with the conference’s actions from this point on.

That's necessary for the SEC, as the ruling that made Harris and Wright legally eligible protected LSU from being punished by the SEC.

The hearing for the SEC's suit was scheduled for early Wednesday afternoon, but a continuance was granted, and now the case will have to be reheard at a later date.

The SEC’s whole frustration comes from a feeling of betrayal. Last month, LSU leadership, along with the rest of the conference presidents, voted to reaffirm these professionalism rules.

Yet, despite that private agreement, LSU allowed Kiffin to talk in opposition to the SEC.

The SEC has since scheduled a meeting with its presidents and chancellors on Thursday to decide whether to terminate LSU's membership in the SEC. The conference just needs a two-thirds majority vote to terminate membership, putting LSU in the hot seat.

What's Next In This Saga

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU submitted its final 105-man roster, filling two holes that Wright and Harris could've filled. But LSU decided to fill them, leaving the two former pros with no option to return.

That decision was reportedly a de-escalation in talks to remove LSU from the conference, but LSU will likely still face major repercussions, including possible suspensions for Kiffin, fines, or even sanctions on the program.

The continuance in the SEC's suit is, hopefully, a sign of de-escalation on the SEC's part. LSU has already done its part by filling the roster and ending the saga over the former pro players.

LSU president Wade Rousse, also a named defendant in the SEC's lawsuit, sent an email to Commissioner Sankey on Wednesday, stating that LSU will not challenge the meeting Thursday.

LSU president Wade Rousse sent a letter today to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, obtained by ESPN by FOIA. He says the issue of adding NFL players is “moot.” LSU will also “not challenge, disrupt or seek to cancel or postpone” the special SEC Presidents/Chancellors call tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Xrr1X6Wpi4 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 9, 2026

Thursday will still come, and the meeting will likely still happen, but the removal from the SEC talk is slowly simmering down.

The punishments will come for LSU; don't doubt that, but it looks like the SEC will still be home to the Tigers.

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