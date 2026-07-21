One SEC Fan Base Already Has One Road Game Circled, and It's LSU in Baton Rouge

Every college football fan base has a game it starts thinking about before the schedule even drops. For Texas, that game is November 14, when the Longhorns finally make the trip to Tiger Stadium.

It isn't just another Saturday night in the SEC gauntlet. It's a homecoming, a coaching showcase and a historical Baton Rouge matchup all wrapped into one primetime kickoff. Texas hasn't played a football game in Baton Rouge since 1953, meaning an entire generation of Longhorns fans has never seen this matchup on the road.

That alone would be enough to circle the date. But that's all on top of the possible playoff implications in this game.

But two other main storylines are stacking on top of the history, and together they've turned this into the road trip Texas fans are already looking forward to.

Arch Manning's Louisiana Homecoming

Quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Division III semifinals on Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Syndication The Daily Advertiser | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas' prized quarterback Arch Manning grew up in New Orleans, and his family's football roots run through the bayou long before they ran through Austin or the Lone Star State. Coming to Death Valley as Texas' starting quarterback puts him back in front of fans who watched him grow up.

Manning chose to return to Texas for a third season instead of entering the NFL draft, and he arrives in 2026 carrying a lot of preseason Heisman buzz. Throwing for nearly 3,200 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago, he's no longer the mystery box; he's the engine of Steve Sarkisian's offense.

For a Louisiana kid, few environments will test him like a night in Tiger Stadium. It's the kind of stage Manning has been building toward his entire collegiate career, and Texas fans know it.

A Building Once-in-a-Generation Atmosphere

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers fans react to a fumble recovery by defensive end Patrick Payton (6) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Death Valley at night has a reputation that precedes it, and Texas fans traveling in have heard the stories for years. A massive crowd will gather to see one of the country's premier programs. But that crowd of over 100,000 people will feature Longhorn fans who come to see one of the country's premier stadiums.

The scarcity of the matchup only adds fuel. Texas won't see Tiger Stadium again for years under the new scheduling rotation, making this trip feel like a box to check rather than a routine conference stop.

Add in the fact that both programs are expected to be ranked, playoff-relevant teams by mid-November, and the stakes match the setting. This isn't a game Texas fans are hoping stays meaningful; it's one they're planning for on the assumption it will be.

Kiffin's First LSU Team Raises the Stakes

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Lane Kiffin's move from Ole Miss to LSU was the biggest coaching story of the offseason, and it's made every LSU game appointment television in 2026. Kiffin arrives off a 55-19 run at Ole Miss, including an 11-1 season, and he's wasted no time building his staff and roster in Baton Rouge.

The transfer portal activity and offseason momentum have LSU fans talking championship, not just bowl eligibility. Kiffin himself has already told fans a national title is the goal, not a hope.

That kind of courage allows this matchup to become one of his marquee matchups in Death Valley. A win doesn't just validate the hire; it announces that the hype of Kiffin has arrived, not just his leadership.

Texas fans, circle November 14. That will be a truly cinematic game under the Louisiana sunset.

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