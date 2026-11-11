Five LSU Players Who Will Make All The Difference Against Texas

The LSU Tigers have entered the final stretch of 2026. The team will play their final home game of the season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, a team which ranks No. 8 in the AP top 25 and No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The game serves as a crucial point for LSU, who dropped from No. 14 to No. 22 in the second week of CFP rankings. If the Tigers hope to have a fighting chance at the playoffs, they must come out with a win over the Longhorns.

These five players play a key roll in the outcome of Saturday's game.

Trey'Dez Green, TE

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey'Dez Green has slowly been increasing his production for the Tigers since returning from injury.

The tight end took a hit to his knee during the Tigers' 32-24 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 19. Though Green did not require any surgery, he missed four games for the Tigers before returning on Oct. 24 against Auburn.

In his return, Green logged 5 receptions for 50 yards. His production increased against Alabama, where he caught 10 passes for 85 yards for the Tigers.

LSU needs Green to continue to establish his presence (a very large one at 6'7") against Texas' secondary for the Tigers to be successful in the passing game.

Jordan Seaton, OT

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 3 overall transfer in 2026. Seaton has protected Sam Leavitt's blindside all season long, allowing just 1 sack over the Tigers' nine games.

Seaton will play a crucial role in defending Leavitt against the Longhorns' Colin Simmons, who leads the FBS with 1.50 sacks per game.

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Princewill Umanmielen, DE

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior transfer Princewill Umanmielen is tied for eight in the FBS with 8.5 sacks in 2026, averaging 0.94 sacks per game for the Tigers.

Umanmielen's ability to the quarterback is essential against a Texas offensive line which has struggled to protect Arch Manning in the pocket. The Longhorns have given up 27 sacks for 181 yards lost through nine games. Umanmielen needs to add to that number for the Tigers.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Leavitt has been his own worst enemy this season. The quarterback has thrown 9 interceptions this season, including one in every one of the Tigers' first six games. He has also been sacked 15 times due to his indecisiveness in the pocket.

LSU's offensive leader needs to find his receivers on the field quickly, or he risks giving up the ball to a Texas team that has the No. 1 transfer wide receiver in Cam Coleman.

TJ Dottery, LB

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) stares down McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU linebacker TJ Dottery leads the team in total tackles with 70. The mark is 19 more than Davhon Keys' 51 total tackles for second place.

Dottery's tackles have played a key role making the Tigers' the No. 6 team in total defense and No. 7 team in rush defense in the FBS. The Tigers need Dottery to shut down the Longhorns' run game, which averages 131.2 yards per game.

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