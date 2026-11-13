No. 21 LSU vs. No. 6 Texas: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The LSU Tigers have three losses on the season, meaning there is minimal room for error during the final three-game stretch of the season; they need to be perfect to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

However, that's easier said than done, as the program hosts the Texas Longhorns, the No. 6 team in the country, and has been battle-tested perhaps more than any other team in the country.

Here is how to watch the exciting top-25 showdown in Baton Rouge.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 21 LSU Tigers 6-3 (3-3 in SEC) vs. No. 6 Texas Longhorns 7-2 (4-2 in SEC)

No. 21 LSU Tigers 6-3 (3-3 in SEC) vs. No. 6 Texas Longhorns 7-2 (4-2 in SEC) What: Seventh conference game of the season for both teams.

Seventh conference game of the season for both teams. When: Saturday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoff.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoff. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 9-8, but the Tigers won the last matchup in 2019.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 54-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 121-56 all-time head coaching record.

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Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: LSU -4 (-110), Texas +4 (-110)

LSU -4 (-110), Texas +4 (-110) Over/Under: 46.5 (O -105, U -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 12 report.

LSU players listed OUT : DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II

DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II LSU players listed as QUESTIONABLE: LB Whit Weeks

LB Whit Weeks LSU Players listed as PROBABLE: OL Weston Davis

Texas players listed as DOUBTFUL : OL Cole Hutson

OL Cole Hutson Texas players listed PROBABLE : DL Hero Kanu

DL Hero Kanu Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, Edge Richard Wesley

What to Know About the Longhorns

The Longhorns have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the country but over the last three weeks, have been able to play complete games, minus a few hiccups. Quarterback Arch Manning has been playing his best stretch of football as the Longhorns have started spreading the ball around, creating more success.

Defensively, linebacker Rasheem Biles and edge defender Colin Simmons are two of the best players in the SEC, and create havoc on opposing quarterbacks, and run games. The secondary has proven to be exploitable, but only if the pass rush isn't getting home.

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