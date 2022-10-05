Three Tennessee Players to Watch Against LSU

It’s a new week for the Tigers as they look to make the proper adjustments to improve following a sloppy victory over Auburn. With the offense out of sorts and consistently relying on their defense to make plays, they’ll look to capitalize on their chances against Tennessee this Saturday.

The Volunteers are a sharp, tenacious team. Led by Hendon Hooker and the fastest offense in the country, it’ll be a test for this LSU defense, but defensive coordinator Matt House’s unit has been the key component to this team’s success through five games.

Here are three Tennessee players to watch Saturday morning:

Hendon Hooker - Quarterback

What can’t Hooker do? The Heisman candidate has put on a show through the Volunteers’ first few games of the season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Completing 72% of his passes for 1,193 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions, he consistently makes the proper read while going through all of his progressions.

Hooker’s efficiency with the ball in his hands is mesmerizing. The understanding of when to tuck it and run or thread the needle to his elite playmakers has him flying up NFL Draft boards and asserting himself at the top of the Heisman board.

For LSU to see success Saturday, they’ll need to contain Hooker and keep him in the pocket. A guy who thrives when scrambling, LSU will need to keep him in check early. We’ve seen this defense struggle with athletic quarterbacks, namely Jordan Travis in the season opener, but adjustments made by Coach House has allowed this defense to see success lately.

One-Two Punch of Bru McCoy/Jalin Hyatt - Wide Receivers

Tennessee WR1 Cedric Tillman’s status is still up in the air after undergoing a minor procedure to speed up his recovery time after an ankle injury. With the assumption he’s out against LSU this weekend, the Volunteers will rely heavily on Jalin Hyatt to take on a huge role in this offense.

Hyatt leads this unit in yards, receptions and touchdowns through their first few games, which can play a part in Tillman receiving significant attention, but his game is extremely polished. The Tigers’ secondary will be in for a challenge against Hyatt and Bru McCoy Saturday.

McCoy, who is still in search of that breakout game many have been waiting for, could see significant snaps if Tillman is out again. An elite playmaker with the ball in his hands, McCoy is about as electrifying as they come in college football. With Hooker slinging the ball to his guys, this LSU secondary will be in for a test.

Expect updates regarding Tillman’s status in the next day or two.

Aaron Beasley - Linebacker

Beasley has been a menace for Tennessee this season. The ability to move sideline-to-sideline and seemingly be in the right place at the right time on every play is what has him as one of the SEC's top graded linebackers.

Leading the Volunteers’ defense in tackles, his stats certainly jump off of the page, but his leadership and football IQ can be two of his best traits. The heart of this defense, Beasley does it all for this unit.

For LSU to see success against this defense, we’ll have to see Jayden Daniels be smart pre-snap and go through all of his progressions before making a decision. Facing an intelligent linebacker like Beasley is a true test for Daniels and this Tigers offense.