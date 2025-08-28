The Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Massive Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are two days away from opening the 2025 season in a Week 1 showdown against Clemson.
After months of buildup and anticipation, the pair of preseason National Championship contenders will take the field in a season opening clash at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
For the LSU Tigers, it'll be Garrett Nussmeier lining up under center in his second season as the starter in Kelly's system.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik praised Nussmeier and his patience prior to earning the starting gig in Baton Rouge.
"Playing behind Jayden Daniels and waiting until it was really his fourth year to start - I have a ton of respect for that. He's a heck of a player. I loved watching him last year - just his anticipation on throws, the way he leads his guys.
"When we were at Manning [Passing Academy], the LSU receivers would come over and being able to watch them and the way he leads them - his relationship with them - was really cool to see. You can just tell that his teammates really love him.
"He's a heck of a player and I love watching him play."
Now, with kickoff just two days away, the updated betting lines have been revealed with the Bayou Bengals coming in as slight underdogs.
How to Watch: LSU vs. Clemson
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time 6:30 p.m. CT
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 1 Edition
Spread
- LSU +3.5 (-104)
- Clemson -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU (+142)
- Clemson (-172)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
Kelly and Co. will enter Saturday night as 3.5-point underdogs in the program's Week 1 clash against Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium with all eyes on the Top-10 matchup.
