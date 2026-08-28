The Biggest LSU Football Camp Winner And What Their Role Is Now

LSU football just wrapped up a productive fall camp this week, with just one week until a massive program debut and the start of an exciting season.

Fall camp gave a glimpse into the team's expected success this season, with a loaded roster making crowded position rooms on both sides of the ball.

But there's one standout player who has emerged from his position group and taken over the spotlight on his unit by winning fall camp. And he's done it before.

The Crowned Winner

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (50) defends the line against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After an impressive spring ball, defensive lineman Deuece Gerlads showed out again in the unit this fall camp, stepping up to earn his spot on the line.

The true freshman's talents were quickly picked up by defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who had Geralds practicing with the first team in spring ball, which carried over to the fall, with Geralds immediately taking the first-team reps as fall camp started up.

He didn't just take over the coveted spot in the trenches; he took it from veterans and five-star freshmen. That's how you make an early mark on a new program.

He's a talented defender who's young, athletic, and proven to be reliable. That's exactly what coaches are looking for when new faces head to a squad, and why they will trust Geralds to take real snaps this season instead of being a rotating option for the line. Which is much deserved.

Freshman Talent

Oct 7, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU Tigers offensive line and Florida Gators defensive line line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's the third-highest-ranked linebacker in LSU's class, and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class of 2026—the No. 1 spot is held by defensive tackle Lamar Brown, whom Geralds beat out of the line early in fall camp.

The Georgia native is expected to make a major impact for LSU's defensive unit, using his first year to become a household name. His youth could be the main factor in his success, not only being able to quickly hunt down a quarterback but also staying fresh in the trenches all four quarters.

Which is, once again, exactly what a coach is looking for in a starter. Geralds being able to start his LSU career off strong by turning heads in practice is setting him up to follow in LSU's defensive lineman pedigree, especially under Baker.

Fall camp proved that he can be a trusted go-to guy for the line, and it's only a matter of time before he gets to shine on the big stage of Death Valley to prove himself to the rest of the nation.

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