The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Pair of Coveted Defensive Linemen
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff enter the NCAA Recruiting Dead Period with several 2025 targets preparing to reveal their college decisions.
Headlined by a pair of coveted defensive linemen, the Tigers are trending on the recruiting trail with July preparing to provide fireworks for the Bayou Bengals.
LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis has remained in touch with America's top prospects, and with a need for dominant forces in the trenches, he's ramped up his pursuit.
Now, the first week of July provides an opportunity for the Tigers to reel in a pair of top targets.
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit this month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for her services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily as of late.
Look for LSU to win out for Williams' services with the chance to add much needed depth to the interior defensive line.
Damien Shanklin: Four-Star EDGE (No. 1 Prospect in Indiana)
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley in early June with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit as have several other top schools on his list, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Shanklin had originally set a commitment date for August 29th, but recently shifted course, according to On3 Sports.
The prized edge rusher will now announce a decision on July 5th with LSU leading for his services.
LSU currently leads for the pair of sought-after defensive linemen with both Williams and Shanklin set to reveal their college of choice next week.
LSU Country will have the latest on both prospects with Brian Kelly and the Tigers looking to make significant moves in July to bolster the 2025 class.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Tigers Trending for No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
The LSU Baseball Portal Haul: Jay Johnson Dominating Transfer Market
The Recap: LSU Football Lands Four Commitments During Pivotal Recruiting Stretch
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.