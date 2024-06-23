The Recap: LSU Football Lands Four Commitments During Pivotal Recruiting Stretch
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in the midst of a heater on the recruiting trail after landing four commitments in three days this week.
For the Tigers, a pivotal month of June laid the foundation for what has transpired on "The Trail" and what's to come.
LSU brought in a myriad of official and unofficial visitors, along with their annual summer camps, to bring in America's top talent to Baton Rouge.
Now, their recruiting efforts are beginning to pay off.
Kelly and Co. reeled in commitments from four of the top talents on their 2025 and 2026 Big Boards over the last few days.
The Commitments:
Carius Curne: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America (2025)
Curne, an Arkansas native who selected the Tigers over the hometown Razorbacks, announced his decision on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is fresh off of an official visit with offensive line coach Brad Davis and the Tigers last weekend with Curne electing to shutdown his recruitment just days after.
Curne, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the country according to On3 Sports, made his way to "The Boot" for a multi-day stay where he could check out campus, talk business with Davis and more.
There was buzz that Curne wouldn't make the official visit to LSU after wrapping up a trip with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks the weekend before.
A former Razorbacks pledge, Sam Pittman's program had all the momentum heading into the weekend, but LSU swung for the fences after receiving the final visit.
Just days later, the Tigers land his commitment.
Curne backed off of his pledge to Arkansas in March after the Tigers continued surging in his recruitment. It was a back and forth battle between both programs, according to a source, with a decision now public.
With Curne in the mix, LSU holds commitments from three players rated No. 1 at their position in Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Curne (No. 1 IOL).
We've seen Davis work his magic on the recruiting trail with several coveted prospects signing with LSU over the years. He's landed a five-star prospect in the last three recruiting cycles with Curne now becoming another prized commitment.
A true recruiting guru, he's worked his magic once again with the addition of a high-upside recruit in Curne.
A player who began playing football in just the ninth grade, Curne's ceiling is sky high with Davis doing his due diligence in this one.
Jesse Harrold: Top 10 EDGE in America (2025)
The Bayou Bengals reeled in a commitment from Top 10 EDGE in America Jesse Harrold, he announced via social media on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder out of Florida committed to LSU over the likes of Colorado, Illinois and Texas A&M after Kelly and Co. got the fast-rising prospect to Baton Rouge for an official visit in June.
The four-star EDGE is the first commitment for Kevin Peoples, LSU's defensive ends coach. Now, he secures a pledge from one of the top prospects in America with Harrold joining the 2025 class.
The prized Sunshine State native was expected to officially visit both Georgia and Texas A&M this month after wrapping up a trip to LSU.
Once he checked out the scenes of Death Valley, he knew where he wanted to be. Then, he shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to the Tigers.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with the Tigers creeping up on Ohio State for the No. 1 slot, according to On3 Sports' Rankings.
Richard Anderson: Top 10 DL in America (2026)
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Richard Anderson, he announced via social media on Friday night.
Anderson, the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana according to On3 Sports, is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' Friday Night Lights Camp.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to defensive line coach Bo Davis and the LSU program.
It's an impressive pledge for Davis and Co. with the Tigers securing their first commitment of the 2026 cycle while keeping one of the Bayou State's top players home.
The Edna Karr to LSU pipeline continues with Anderson's pledge. We've seen several talented prospects from one of the top schools in New Orleans take their talents to LSU.
Now, Anderson is next in line to keep the trend alive.
The coveted defensive tackle selected LSU over a slew of the top programs in the country. After a standout sophomore campaign, the scholarships started rolling in with Miami, Oregon and USC, among several others, extending verbal offers.
Once Davis arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's defensive line coach, there was an itch that the program would begin locking in top talent to take over the trenches.
After striking out on a handful of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Davis has kept his head down and begun dominating the high school ranks.
Jakai Anderson: Coveted Louisiana Wide Receiver (2026)
Anderson, one of the top prospects in the Bayou State, gives the Tigers one of the top athletes in the South with his commitment.
The McDonough 35 (New Orleans, La.) wide receiver continues bursting on the scene after an impressive sophomore campaign.
Anderson is a versatile athlete who could play both sides of the ball for the Tigers when it's all said and done. He's shined as a wide receiver but also has the chance to play as a safety once in Death Valley.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder has reeled in double-digit offers over the last few months with the Tigers ultimately winning out for his services on Saturday.
Anderson has been in Baton Rouge on several occasions including multiple unofficial trips for game day experiences along with camping at LSU. He made his way in both last summer and this week for camps in Tiger Stadium.
