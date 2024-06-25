LSU Football: Tigers Trending for No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have done damage on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, and after securing their first 2026 commitments last week, more could be on the way.
The Bayou Bengals reeled in a pledge from Richard Anderson, the No. 7 overall player in Louisiana and Top 10 DL in America, on Friday.
The commitment became the first in the 2026 cycle for LSU with momentum building for the program.
From there, a pledge from elite in-state wide receiver Jakai Anderson stole headlines. The McDonough 35 (New Orleans, La.) product revealed his commitment on Saturday afternoon.
Now, more could on the way with LSU trending for several prized targets on their 2026 Big Board.
One to keep tabs on: Jabari Mack.
The Tigers have made the four-star wide receiver a major priority on the recruiting trail over the last few months. After reeling in an offer, the Destrehan (La.) star had LSU at the top of his list, but now it's become even more evident.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting expert Shea Dixon log a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers over the weekend.
LSU Country spoke with a source familiar with Mack's recruitment and the buzz is real for the Top 10 wide receiver in America.
Mack has interest from the top programs in the country and has dominated the summer camp circuit so far. He's reeled in offer after offer with LSU looking to keep the Bayou State star in The Boot after his prep career.
It's a long way out until the 2026 stud puts pen to paper, but LSU is doing its due diligence in this one. They're trending for his services and we've seen predictions already begin coming in for the top prospect in Louisiana.
LSU currently holds two commitments in the 2026 cycle with more expected sooner rather than later.
The Commitments: Richard Anderson and Jakai Anderson
Richard Anderson: Top 10 DL in America (2026)
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Richard Anderson, he announced via social media on Friday night.
Anderson, the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana according to On3 Sports, is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' Friday Night Lights Camp.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to defensive line coach Bo Davis and the LSU program.
It's an impressive pledge for Davis and Co. with the Tigers securing their first commitment of the 2026 cycle while keeping one of the Bayou State's top players home.
The Edna Karr to LSU pipeline continues with Anderson's pledge. We've seen several talented prospects from one of the top schools in New Orleans take their talents to LSU.
Now, Anderson is next in line to keep the trend alive.
The coveted defensive tackle selected LSU over a slew of the top programs in the country. After a standout sophomore campaign, the scholarships started rolling in with Miami, Oregon and USC, among several others, extending verbal offers.
Once Davis arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's defensive line coach, there was an itch that the program would begin locking in top talent to take over the trenches.
After striking out on a handful of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Davis has kept his head down and begun dominating the high school ranks.
Jakai Anderson: Coveted Louisiana Wide Receiver (2026)
Anderson, one of the top prospects in the Bayou State, gives the Tigers one of the top athletes in the South with his commitment.
The McDonough 35 (New Orleans, La.) wide receiver continues bursting on the scene after an impressive sophomore campaign.
Anderson is a versatile athlete who could play both sides of the ball for the Tigers when it's all said and done. He's shined as a wide receiver but also has the chance to play as a safety once in Death Valley.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder has reeled in double-digit offers over the last few months with the Tigers ultimately winning out for his services on Saturday.
Anderson has been in Baton Rouge on several occasions including multiple unofficial trips for game day experiences along with camping at LSU. He made his way in both last summer and this week for camps in Tiger Stadium.
