The Critical Change LSU OT Jordan Seaton Made This Offseason

The LSU Tigers knew during last season that they were going to need to make a change in their football program and reinstate the winning ways that the fan base and administration have become accustomed to over the years.

One of those changes included bringing in new head coach Lane Kiffin, who brought a multitude of transfers with him, looking to reinvigorate the Tigers' roster. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton was a critical addition in the offseason, as he will anchor the line and be a critical piece for new quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Seaton, though, went through a change himself, dropping his body percent by six percent in preparation for the season, and looking and feeling completely different heading into a critical 2026 year.

What the Change Means For Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Offensive linemen are the most significant part of an offense, often dictating whether an offense is able to succeed during games. They are required to be the biggest guys on the field, while also needing to be as quick on their feet as skill-position players to climb to the next level or pull during plays.

Seaton, who was amazed by the facilities and nutrition plan when he arrived in Baton Rouge, was always a larger guy. It was necessary as an offensive tackle, a position he excelled at with the Colorado Buffaloes. Now with the Tigers, though, in his first offseason, he went from 24 percent body fat to 18 percent, a noticeable change as he dropped nearly 50 pounds in one offseason, putting his measurements at 6-foot-5 and around 305 pounds.

How Seaton Will Be a Critical Part of the Tigers' Success

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) blocks Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive lineman Max Elkman (48) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Seaton enters his junior season expecting to be "the guy" on the offensive line for the Tigers and is considered well worth it, with an NIL evaluation of around $4 million. With his drastic change in body fat and hitting the weights harder than ever, Seaton is taking the opportunity as seriously as he can.

For him, it's more than just a chance to prove himself as one of the elite offensive tackles in the country, but also a chance to push his draft stock into the middle to high of the first round next year. Surrounded by more talent than he has ever had along the offensive line, Seaton will have more help, but also face tougher defenders.

He was a critical piece of the offseason, and if the past few months of his hard work and dedication are any indication of future success, the Tigers should feel safe with him anchoring the offense.

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