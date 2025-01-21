The Final AP Top 25 Poll: Where Did LSU Football Land in the Last Rankings?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers football program have worked effortlessly across the last two months in order to bolster the roster for the 2025 season.
After a subpar 9-4 year in Baton Rouge, all focus has shifted towards the upcoming season with the immediate expectations being "College Football Playoff or bust" for Kelly's club.
LSU went out and dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal after reeling in the No. 1 class in America with eight Top-100 signees, according to 247Sports.
The program has upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
The Top-100 Transfer Signees:
- Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton: No. 3
- Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson: No. 14
- Kentucky WR Barion Brown: No. 22
- Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane: No. 47
- Florida EDGE Jack Pyburn: No. 54
- Virginia Tech IOL Braelin Moore: No. 61
- Northwestern OL Josh Thompson: No. 74
- Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson: No. 91
LSU has also brought in a Top-10 Signing Class in the country with 13 of the signees already in town working through the spring semester.
The Early-Enrollees:
- DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB in America
- Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB in America
- Carius Curne: No. 4 IOL in America
- Charles Ross: No. 2 LB in America
- Solomon Thomas: No. 2 IOL in America
- Damien Shanklin: 4-Star EDGE
- TaRon Francis: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- JD LaFleur: No. 1 Tight End in Louisiana
- Zion Williams: 4-Star DL
- Tyler Miller: 4-Star OL
- Brandon Brown: 3-Star DL
- Dilan Battle: 3-Star DL
- Brett Bordelon: 3-Star OL
All eyes will be on the 2025 season for Kelly and Co. this fall, but for now, the final AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the program receiving votes.
Where did LSU land?
The Final AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Ohio State (56)
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State
8. Boise State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Ole Miss
12. SMU
13. BYU
14. Clemson
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami
19. South Carolina
20. Syracuse
21. Army
22. Missouri
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Colorado
Others receiving votes:
Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.
The 2024 season is now officially in the rearview mirror with all eyes on the LSU Tigers heading into 2025 with "College Football Playoff or bust" expectations.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.