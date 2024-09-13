The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Odds for Week 3
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers are less than 24 hours away from taking the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the program entering "must-win" territory on Saturday morning.
Kelly and Co. understand the task at hand as SEC play inches closer with the Bayou Bengals looking to get above .500 on Saturday.
The goal: Play complementary football. The Tigers have seen inefficient play through two weeks and Week 3 at South Carolina provides an opportunity to piece it all together.
The Clock is Ticking
“I think you have to look at the bits and pieces of it,” Brian Kelly said this week. “Putting a consistent performance together is what we’re looking for and we haven’t done that yet, but it’s early in the season. Look, you’ve got to go on the road against a South Carolina team that’s going to have a lot of momentum coming off a great win against Kentucky. So, the clock’s ticking, right?”
Here are the latest game information for Week 3, betting lines and trends for Saturday morning in Columbia:
LSU vs. South Carolina Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
City: Columbia, South Carolina
Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
The Final Betting Lines: Week 3 Edition
LSU: -6.5 (-110)
South Carolina: +6.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: -260
South Carolina to Win: +210
Over 48.5 Points: -110
Under 48.5 Points: -110
*All odds via FanDuel*
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina.
- Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games.
- Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games.
- Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September.
- Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams.
- Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game.
- Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams.
