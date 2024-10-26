The Final Betting Odds: LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 Clash
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will head to College Station in Week 9 for an SEC clash against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies in a battle for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, they're clicking on all cylinders heading into the matchup this weekend after back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The program is finding "complementary football" with production on both sides of the ball.
Kelly gave credit to LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker for the work he's done to build up the Tigers' defense through seven games with the unit trending in the right direction.
"Clearly, there's a connection there through belief, trust and the ability to build relationships with the players that fosters that," Kelly said. "Relationships require time and Blake puts in the time with them. He's around the building all the time, during the summer he's around here. He takes to build the relationships with the players. "You can't just show up on Saturday and go 'hey I'd like you to do these things for me.' It's the time he puts in and because of that he's built really good relationships and he's doing it on trust."
A look into the game information and betting information for the Week 9 SEC showdown:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Final Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+1.5)
- Texas A&M: (-1.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-102)
- Texas A&M: (-119)
Over/Under: 54.5
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season.
- Texas A&M is 2-5 (28.6%) against the spread in 2024.
- A&M is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.
- LSU is 12-1 against the spread in its last 13 games against Texas A&M.
- Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games on the road.
- The total went over in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 8 games against LSU.
- LSU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Texas A&M.
ESPN FPI's Prediction:
ESPN's Football Power Index has given its take on who will capture a victory on Saturday night in College Station between a pair of Top-15 programs in America.
The FPI is giving a slight edge to the Texas A&M Aggies with a 52.7% chance to win the SEC showdown with significant postseason implications on the line.
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the early favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Takes Down Arkansas 34-10 in Dominant Fashion
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.