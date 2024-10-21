LSU vs. Texas A&M football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns to the home of the 12th Man this weekend as No. 14 Texas A&M welcomes No. 8 LSU in a battle of teams undefeated in conference play. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
LSU is 3-0 in SEC games this season and coming off a big win at Arkansas after Caden Durham ran for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns, but the passing offense is still the heart of this team, ranking 8th in FBS with over 322 yards per game.
Texas A&M is the first team to win 4 games in SEC play this season and while it still ranks 13th in rushing production, it’s still only 107th among 134 FBS teams in passing output.
What do the wiseguys make of this weekend’s matchup?
Let’s check in what the oddsmakers are predicting for LSU vs. Texas A&M in this Week 9 college football game.
LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, odds
Right now, the oddsmakers are giving a slight edge to the home team in this game.
Texas A&M is a 2.5 point favorite against LSU, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -150 and for LSU at +130 to win outright.
Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110)
LSU: +2.5 (-110)
Over 53.5 points: -110
Under 53.5 points: -110
LSU vs. Texas A&M trends
LSU is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season ...
Texas A&M is 2-5 (28.6%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total went under in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games ...
A&M is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games ...
LSU is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games against Texas A&M ...
Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU ...
The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games on the road ...
The total went over in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 8 games against LSU ...
LSU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Texas A&M ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors are giving the Tigers an edge over the Aggies, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
LSU is getting 69 percent of bets to either win the game outright or keep the score within the narrow line.
Texas A&M gets the other 31 percent of wagers to win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Aggies over the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas A&M will defeat LSU by a projected score of 28 to 26.
Our early pick: LSU +2.5 ... Texas A&M’s strength, defensive front seven play, plays into LSU’s strength, protecting the quarterback, and we expect Garrett Nussmeier to pull out enough plays behind the Aggies secondary to stay undefeated.
How to watch LSU vs. Texas A&M
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
