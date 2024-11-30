The Final Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) will lace up their cleats for the final time in Tiger Stadium this season in a Southeastern Conference clash against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to reach 8-4 status on the year with a victory and avoid a 7-5 season in 2024.
The Bayou Bengals enter Saturday night as a 5.5-point favorite against the Sooners. Can the program end the year on a positive note?
LSU will be without a number of players in the regular season finale. Who's in? Who's out?
The Final Availability Report: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
OL Garrett Dellinger: OUT
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury during the Tigers' Week 9 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, he's been sidelined for the last three and a half games after missing the second half against Texas A&M along with LSU's last three contests against Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt.
A player who has played in 41 career games for the Tigers, including 30 starts, all eyes will be on if the experienced lineman will be back this weekend against Oklahoma.
“He had a high-ankle sprain, so we’re hoping that this week becomes a recovery week for him," Brian Kelly said last Tuesday.
When Dellinger went down against Texas A&M, it was freshman Paul Mubenga who slid in as the right guard. He also earned the start against Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt.
LSU has worked with an offensive line unit of Will Campbell (LT), Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) in 2024.
“Look, he’s the starter, but one guy going down did not affect the running game to the level that it did,” Kelly said after the A&M game. “There are bits and pieces to it, and we did not win some individual matchups. We made some mistakes, uncharacteristically from some other guys that are on the offensive line, and quite frankly we made some choices to run into boxes that were not conducive and we should’ve been doing some other things. So it was a little bit of all those things.”
Now, he's officially listed as "OUT" for Week 14.
OL Miles Frazier: Active
LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier departed Week 12 against the Florida Gators with an ankle injury that's had him hobbled for the last two weeks.
With Frazier out, the Tigers went to redshirt-freshman Tyree Adams to fill in at the right guard position for most of the game.
Despite exiting and not returning in Week 12, Frazier hit the practice fields last week and was active against Vanderbilt last Saturday night.
Frazier is now active and off of the final Injury Report. He'll lace up his cleats for Senior Night in Death Valley.
The Full LSU Injury Report:
S Jordan Allen – Out
LB Harold Perkins Jr. – Out
CB JK Johnson – Out
WR Kyle Parker – Out
RB John Emery Jr. – Out
DE Princeton Malbrue – Out
DT Jacobian Guillory – Out
OL Garrett Dellinger – Out
DT Jalen Lee - Out
The Full Oklahoma Injury Report:
WR Jayden Gibson – Out
WR Jalil Farooq – Out
WR Nic Anderson – Out
WR Deion Burks – Out
DB Gentry Williams – Out
DB Kendel Dolby – Out
OL Joshua Bates – Out
OL Geirean Hatchett – Out
OL Jacob Sexton – Out
OL Jake Taylor – Out
DL Caiden Woullard – Out
TE Kade McIntyre – Out
