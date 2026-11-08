The Good, Bad, and Ugly of LSU's Devastating Loss to Alabama

The LSU Tigers suffered a 31-13 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. LSU's loss crippled its College Football Playoff hopes.

The Tigers came up short in front of their home crowd. Lane Kiffin's team disappointed, and now, their season is on life support.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from LSU's loss.

The Good: Jackson Harris and Trey'Dez Green

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' performance didn't offer much to love, but Harris and Green stood out on Saturday. Harris finished with 11 receptions for 166 yards. Green posted 10 receptions for 85 yards.

Sam Leavitt peppered his two favorite targets and the duo tore apart Alabama's secondary. Harris has emerged as the clear number one receiver. He's caught six or more passes in five of his last six games and has recorded 160 or more receiving yards three times.

When Green is on the field, the 6'7" tight end is one of college football's most impactful players. He had another impressive game this week.

The Bad: LSU's Red-Zone Offense

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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LSU didn't struggle to move the ball downfield. The offense finished with 457 total yards and held the ball for 32 minutes. However, the red-zone offense cost the Tigers dearly.

LSU was 2-for-4 on red-zone opportunities. It recorded one touchdown and had two costly turnovers. The Tigers' red-zone struggles have become a recurring issue and it affected the Tigers' defense.

LSU was also 0-for-4 on fourth down and handed the Crimson Tide excellent field position in the fourth quarter. Saturday's loss ultimately came down to the Tigers' inability to execute.

The Ugly: LSU's Performance in a Big-Time Game

LSU Tigers' defense lines up. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, Kiffin's team didn't show up on Saturday. Sure, LSU kept the game close and there was an opportunity to win this game.

But this team never appeared confident enough to finish the job. The Tigers had home-field advantage and an extra week to prepare for Alabama. Instead, the Crimson Tide outplayed LSU and handled the home crowd easily.

The Tigers couldn't establish their running game, Leavitt looked uncomfortable in the pocket, and the defense allowed too many chunk plays. That's not a recipe for success.

The schedule doesn't get any easier. LSU still has to play Texas and Tennessee. The Tigers have had moments when they appear to turn a corner, but performances like this remind fans that this team may not be ready for the big stage.

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