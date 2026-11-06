LSU Star Trey’Dez Green Has an Unexpected Connection to Alabama

The LSU Tigers face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in their final matchup for the foreseeable future, as the SEC ends its annual rivalry game.

For junior tight end Trey'Dez Green, this will not be his first matchup against the Tide.

Tiger fans know Green for his ability to break multiple tackles on his receptions. Others know him just by how tall he is (6'7" to be exact). However, most Tiger fans don't remember that Green used to play for the LSU men's basketball team.

Trey'Dez Green was a dual-sport athlete for LSU

Feb 5, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) shoots against LSU Tigers forward Trey'Dez Green (8) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The tight end's familiarity with Alabama leads back to his LSU basketball days.

Green, a native of Zachary, Louisiana, was recruited by both LSU football and men's basketball during his high school career. The tight end had 11 offers to play Division I football as the No. 1 tight end and No. 47 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024. As a forward in basketball, Green also had offers to play Division I basketball.

The Louisiana native chose to stay home with the Tigers and be rostered for both football and men's basketball.

After playing during football season, Green made his season debut for the men's basketball team on Jan. 25 in the Tigers' matchup against No. 4 Alabama. The forward scored 2 points and logged 3 rebounds in 9 minutes for the Tigers.

Green had quiet seasons in his first year for both LSU football and men's basketball. He had 13 receptions for 101 yards and 4 touchdowns during the 2024 football season in seven games for the Tigers. In basketball, Green played in just six games for the men's basketball team, averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.7 minutes for the Tigers.

After playing in the men's basketball game in the spring of 2025, Green decided he would retire from the sport to focus on football and on his rigorous academic schedule.

The decision appears to have paid off, as Green became LSU's star tight end just two seasons later despite a knee injury. The tight end brought his agility and physicality from basketball to football, allowing him to succeed on the gridiron.

As the Tigers prepare to face off against Alabama on Saturday, Green will bring his experience playing the Tide both in football and in basketball to the table.

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