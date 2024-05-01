The Buzz: The Latest On LSU's Push For A Pair Of Coveted Defensive Tackle Transfers
The LSU football staff has welcomed the top two available defensive tackles in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last 10 days.
Brian Kelly and Co. brought in Damonic Williams, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the portal, along with Simeon Barrow, the No. 2 defensive lineman available.
For LSU, it's clear there's a sense of urgency to lock down at least one of the coveted transfers.
Now, with Williams set to depart Baton Rouge this afternoon, there's buzz on where things stand when it comes to both transfer targets.
Here's the latest on LSU's push for the pair of coveted tackles:
Simeon Barrow: Michigan State Transfer
LSU Country caught up with Barrow as he continues navigating a busy Transfer Portal process, and with visits to LSU, Missouri and Miami in the rearview mirror, a decision is near.
The LSU Visit... "[Bo Davis] pitched to me that he can help develop me to the player I want to be and help me get to where I want to be which is the NFL," Barrow told LSU Country. "It was a great environment. I loved the food and the coaching staff."
Barrow was in Baton Rouge last Sunday (April 21) for a multi-day stay. He soaked in the scenes of Death Valley while being wined and dined by the entire coaching staff.
Shortly after his visit to LSU, Barrow locked in a pair of visits elsewhere, he told LSU Country.
The first trip was a weekend stay to Missouri, which he took this last weekend. Barrow graduated from Michigan State on Friday before making the trip to Columbia to see what the program could offer both on and off the field.
From there, it was the final trip on the schedule: Miami.
It's clear Miami is a heavy-hitter on the NIL front, and with Barrow at the top of their portal Big Board, according to sources, they're ready to offer an impressive package.
Now, with the three trips wrapped up, it's decision time. Barrow is back home mulling over his options with his camp with a decision looking to be revealed within the next 24-48 hours.
LSU is in a battle here. Miami brought him in for a multi-day stay, and the Tigers remain in contact with Barrow, but it'll be a push until the final buzzer.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he was wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
He tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The Current Visitor: TCU's Damonic Williams
Williams arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday (April 29) for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge where he certainly received the red carpet treatment.
After making his way in on Monday, official visit festivities kicked off on Tuesday morning with Bo Davis leading the charge for his coveted target. Davis led Williams' camp around campus, the facilities and more leading into the night.
Once nighttime hit, it was time for LSU to bring out the tricks up their sleeve where they took Williams out to dinner with the coaching staff, his mother, his brother and his mentor.
Click here for a look into the dinner.
LSU is bringing out all the stops for Williams where the visit has gone "amazing," according to On3's Billy Embody.
Now, as Wednesday afternoon hits, Williams will depart Baton Rouge and head back home to Fort Worth to make his decision. According to those familiar with his recruitment, it appears a decision could come as early as Thursday.
Williams will choose between LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas, but all signs point to an LSU and Texas battle here during the final hours with the Sooners also giving their final pitch.
LSU is clearly in a fight here for their top two targets, and with the defensive tackle market open for business, they'll have to open their checkbooks one way or another.
With heavy-hitters like Miami and Texas in the mix, the Tigers will certainly have to piece together something on the NIL front to make a move.
With the clock ticking until decision time for both Barrow and Williams, the Bayou Bengals will soon be in "wait and see" mode after bringing in the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive tackles available in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU Country will have the latest on the coveted defensive linemen as they navigate their final decisions with their camps.
