Report: LSU a "Legit Contender" for Coveted Transfer EDGE Tyler Baron
Brian Kelly and Co. remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program searches for reinforcements on defense this offseason.
Now, a new report has surfaced with the Tigers reportedly in contact with prized edge rusher Tyler Baron. On3's Transfer Portal guru Pete Nakos first reported the news.
The former four-star prospect has logged 102 career tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and four pass breakups during his four year career with the Tennessee Volunteers.
It's been an interesting process for Baron once he departed Knoxville last winter.
After entering the Transfer Portal, he announced his intentions to transfer to Ole Miss. Since then, he's backed off of his pledge and committed to Louisville.
Now, after going from playing his 2023 season with Tennessee, entering the portal, committing to Ole Miss before ultimately flipping to Louisville, Baron is now back on the market.
LSU is viewed as a "legit contender" for Baron's services, according to On3's Pete Nakos, but there are other potential suitors.
He's taken trips to both Miami and USC this offseason and projects as an instant impact player at his next destination of choice.
There are a few important notes on Baron's recruiting process.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder is the stepbrother of current Tennessee, Louisville transfer Wesley Walker, who is expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported LSU's interest in Walker.
Are the two a package deal? They could be.
Both transferred from Tennessee to Louisville during the offseason and are now reportedly looking to take a trip to Death Valley at the same time, if all goes accordingly.
Though there is nothing set in stone regarding Baron visiting this weekend just yet, but LSU certainly has interest in the coveted EDGE rusher.
The LSU football staff remains on the hunt for talent on defense, and with the talk of the town surrounding the pursuit of defensive tackles, another position group has been making moves behind the scenes.
The Tigers hold talent in the defensive backfield for the future, but there is a lack of experienced veterans in the room.
During the spring, it was true freshman PJ Woodland and sophomore stud Ashton Stamps taking first team reps at cornerback
At safety, there's experience, but the program is clearly looking to add more depth in this area after Sage Ryan and Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert handled starting safety duties.
The final piece comes at the STAR (safety/linebacker hybrid) position in Major Burns. Despite Burns being a veteran, the LSU staff is in pursuit of more bodies.
There is a multitude of experience levels in the defensive backfield ranging from true freshmen to fifth-year seniors, but one thing remains clear: LSU is looking for help in the secondary.
Walker has history at both Tennessee and Louisville, but will now look for a new program to suit up for this fall. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech.
He made the winter switch to Louisville after beginning the 2023 season with Tennessee and is now back on the market.
Walker tallied 53 tackles, a forced fumble and one sack during the 2023 season for the Volunteers.
There is significant intrigue into what the veteran defensive back could provide LSU, specifically at the safety position where he could give the Tigers some experience.
With three stops already at Georgia Tech, Tennessee and now Louisville, Walker has a history of playing in different conferences, but now the focus is on finding one final landing spot.
We've seen LSU role with a new STAR position under defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme. It's been Burns who has handled starting duties there, but the depth in this area is razor thin.
Redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson, who shined during the Spring Game last month, has taken reps as a backup there, but there's a lack of bodies at the position.
It's clear the program could envision Walker taking reps at the STAR position if they win out for his services, but it'll be a work in progress. A Swiss Army Knife, there are a few ways the program could utilize his game.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's Transfer Portal plan with the program searching for reinforcements in a few different areas.
