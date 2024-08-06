The LSU Availability Report: Who's in? Who's out? Fall Camp Edition
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising through Fall Camp with the program wrapping up Day 5 on Tuesday.
With position battles cranking up and several newcomers emerging, the Tigers are beginning to see competition take that next step.
On Tuesday, there were a few absentees along with others returning from minor injuries.
The Availability Report:
Zavion Thomas: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist
Thomas was suited up for the Tigers on Day 5 of Fall Camp, but did not participate as he nurses a minor hamstring injury.
According to LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers are being cautious with Thomas given he's expected to play such a large role for LSU this season.
Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
Sampson returned as a full participant this week after missing the final two practices last week.
The second-year Tiger hauled in a pair of heavily contested passes last Thursday, but on the second reception, he hit his head on the ground. Sampson would then miss the next few days with the program being cautious.
On Tuesday, he was a full participant and ran with the second-team wide receivers.
Javien Toviano: Cornerback
Toviano returned to the practice field on Thursday for Day 1 of Fall Camp but did not participate in any drills with the team.
On Friday, he got back in the mix with the defensive backs after utilizing Day 1 to get acclimated with the Tigers' program.
Toviano returned from a suspension following an arrest on July 21st with Brian Kelly confirming the University has reinstated the second-year Tiger.
"Javien [Toviano] has been reinstated by the university,” Kelly said following Thursday’s first practice. “He is back in football activities. We will get him going again and back in the mix. He will be a competitive player for us. He played for us last year (as a freshman). We will get him going as he works through his legal matters.”
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
Alexander was alongside Toviano on the sidelines on Thursday. After spending the summer to rehab a torn ACL suffered during the 2023 season, the second-year Tiger got back on the field on Friday as a participant.
He's a full go for LSU as he locks in on earning a starting cornerback role alongside who many expect to be Ashton Stamps.
"He’s been cleared for everything,” Kelly said of Alexander. “But when you have a knee, you need to experience some things like getting tripped up in the hole and cutting off of it and feeling the scar tissue and going ‘Oh my goodness, that’s what that feels like.’
“So he’s full-go, but he’s in that process of getting back into football activities and that sometimes takes some time before you feel real comfortable.”
John Emery: Running Back
Emery also suffered a torn ACL in 2023, and after taking the offseason to rehab, he's back with the program.
He took a few reps with the first-team on Friday and looked twitchy with the ability to cut on several occasions. Emery worked out of the backfield while carrying the ball as well as catching passes on screen routes.
“Talking to (running backs coach) Frank (Wilson), we wanted to do two things,” Kelly said. “We wanted to put John in a position where the reps mattered and mattered in the sense of he had to cut, he had to be stressed.
“He’s cleared, so we wanted every rep that he got to be, maybe this is a bad analogy, but a high-leverage rep, if you will. We didn’t want him out there, you know, just blocking or taking a rep that didn’t force him to put his foot in the ground and accelerate. We want to really stress him in the sense of making sure he feels great with that knee, because if he feels great, he’s fearless.”
Absentees:
EDGE Bradyn Swinson and DT Jalen Lee remain away from the program during Fall Camp with both veterans working towards their degrees. The pair of defensive linemen are finishing up courses ahead of their August 16th graduation date. Both are expected to return sooner rather than later.
LSU tight end Mac Markway is no longer with the program and will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Brian Kelly told reporters on Tuesday. The second-year Tiger made his decision on Monday before informing the coaching staff later that night. He will depart Baton Rouge ahead of his sophomore campaign with the Bayou Bengals.
Kelly anf Co. will return to the practice fields on Wednesday for Day 6 of Fall Camp. LSU Tigers On SI will have full coverage with position battles heating up in the Bayou State.
