LSU Fall Camp Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Week 1 of Fall Camp on Saturday with three practices now in the rearview mirror.
The program will now shift focus to full pads in Week 2 with the Bayou Bengals taking the practice field on Monday morning in Baton Rouge.
In Week 1, there were a number of newcomers who stole the show.
From freshman phenom Trey'Dez Green to fast-rising cornerback PJ Woodland, LSU has seen youngsters make moves up the Depth Chart, but the savvy veterans are also shining.
The Standouts from Week 1.
Trey'Dez Green: Five-Star Freshman Tight End
True freshman tight end Trey'Dez Green will become a familiar face in Baton Rouge sooner rather than later.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Louisiana native earned his fifth star during his senior campaign and has immediately become a player circled as a game changer for the Tigers.
Through his first week of Fall Camp, he lived up to the hype. Yes, it was a small sample size, but the more familiarity and consistency he gains, Green will be a focal point for the offense.
"He certainly looks the part. Controls his body really well, has a great deal of confidence, he doesn't look out of place in any shape or form from a physical standpoint," Kelly said after Day 1. "He's picked things up very well for a guy who hasn't played this game very long, it's coming to him I don't want to say easy but it has not been a difficult transition for him. That all bodes well for players that are in their first year.
"I don't want to stand here and say he'll play in year one but my experience has told me that guys who transition quickly with his kind of physical attributes tend to show real quick and he certainly looks the part."
Ashton Stamps: Sophomore Cornerback
Sophomore cornerback Ashton Stamps can be pencilled in as a starter for the Tigers in 2024. The Louisiana native has carried his momentum into Fall Camp after a productive spring where he took first-team reps.
Now, fast forward to August and Stamps is back as LSU's CB1.
It's early in camp, but the second-year Tiger has certainly looked the part. He reeled in an interception on Day 1 after laying out for an impressive pick during 7-on-7 work.
Stamps has been a standout and will be a name to monitor as he progresses under Corey Raymond ahead of Year 2 in Baton Rouge.
PJ Woodland: Freshman Cornerback
Woodland burst on the scene as an early-enrollee during Spring Camp after skyrocketing up the Depth Chart.
He worked his way up to first-team duties, and after a productive offseason, he's firmly in the mix as a player who can earn a starting cornerback role alongside Stamps.
Woodland is currently working with the second-team with JK Johnson, but this cornerback battle will be one that goes deep into camp.
Kelly and Co. are eyeing consistency with Woodland through preseason practice and believe he has what it takes to reach that next level.
“I think we’re at a point where we’re looking at the consistency of the performance,” Kelly said after day one of camp. “We like PJ and we love his competitiveness, but if you remember, he made a great play, then the next play, we threw the ball over his head. With young players, we’re looking for consistency.
"He’s got huge upside and he’s going to be a really good player in the SEC, but in the SEC, if you make one good play they’re coming back at you and they’re going to test you. We have to test the mettle of our young players and see their consistency, or Ashton Stamps’ consistency, or Trey’Dez, or whoever we roll out there. That’s what we’re looking for, can they double down on good performances. Can they be a Will Campbell who, everyday when he was a freshman, you knew what you were going to get. He was going to give you a consistent performance every day.”
Kylin Jackson: Redshirt-Freshman Safety
Second-year Tiger Kylin Jackson will be a name to keep tabs on in the secondary for the program this offseason.
He made a name for himself in the Spring Game where he made play after play with the second-team, but don't be surprised if he sees the field in an expanded role in 2024.
Jackson redshirted in his first season with the program in 2023, but now back and healthy, he'll look to earn snaps in both the STAR role behind Major Burns as well as safety snaps behind both Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen.
He's a Swiss Army Knife with immense potential in the secondary and showed that during Week 1 of camp.
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
LSU veteran Kyren Lacy is the next man up in Baton Rouge with both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. off to the NFL.
We routinely saw Nabers make highlight plays during media viewings during his time in Baton Rouge. Now, Lacy is the one making impressive plays.
He hasn't dropped a pass in Fall Camp to this point during media viewings and has been sharp with both his physical abilities as well as maturity on full display.
“I would say that [Lacy] has embraced that [role]. Some guys don’t embrace it, they just continue to be who they are. He’s embraced that and wants to be that next great wide receiver at LSU. We have such a great tradition, so he wants to live up to that standard. “I’ve seen a great deal of growth… It’s been fun to watch that maturation.”
More LSU News:
Flip Watch: LSU Surging for South Carolina Linebacker Commit
Recruiting: The Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Jonah Williams
Recruits React: LSU Hosts Top Talent for Annual Bayou Splash Event
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.