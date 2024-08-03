LSU Football Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety Aiden Hall
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr safety Aiden Hall has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced via social media on Saturday.
Hall, a Top 10 safety in America, joins a talented 2026 class for the Tigers with LSU now bringing in commitment No. 4.
All four pledges in LSU's 2026 recruiting class are from the New Orleans area with recruiting guru Frank Wilson continuing to lock down his recruiting sector in the Bayou State.
There's been an impressive Edna Karr to LSU pipeline forming in Baton Rouge with Aaron Anderson and others keeping the tradition alive.
Now, Hall is next in line after announcing his commitment.
For Hall, the 6-foot, 175-pound rising junior has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. He chose LSU over a slew of programs, including Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia and USC, among others.
The double-digit scholarship list is impressive, but for Kelly and the Tigers, they put their foot on the gas to keep one of Louisiana's top prep players in The Boot.
Now, he's verbally committed to the Tigers, joining Edna Karr teammate Richard Anderson in the 2026 class.
Anderson became the first pledge in the 2026 cycle for the Bayou Bengals after the coveted defensive lineman revealed a commitment in June.
Anderson, the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana according to On3 Sports, made his decision after a visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' Friday Night Lights Camp.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to defensive line coach Bo Davis and the LSU program.
It became an impressive pledge for Davis and Co. after the Tigers secured their first commitment of the 2026 cycle while keeping one of the Bayou State's top players home.
The coveted defensive tackle selected LSU over a myriad of the top programs in the country. After a standout sophomore campaign, the scholarships started rolling in with Miami, Oregon and USC, among several others, extending verbal offers.
Once Davis arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's defensive line coach, there was an itch that the program would begin locking in top talent to take over the trenches.
Now, fast forward to the 2026 Recruiting Class as a whole, and the Tigers are piecing together a talented group after landing their first four commitments this summer.
Hall joins Richard Anderson (DT), Jakai Anderson (WR) and Jalan Chapman (IOL) as the quartet of LSU commitments in next year's class.
Heading into the 2024 season, LSU will bring in a number of official visitors to campus for game day experiences with recruiting ramping up.
The month of August is a Recruiting Dead Period that will end at the beginning of September where LSU can host both official and unofficial visitors.
More LSU News:
Flip Watch: LSU Surging for South Carolina Linebacker Commit
Recruiting: The Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Jonah Williams
Recruits React: LSU Hosts Top Talent for Annual Bayou Splash Event
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.