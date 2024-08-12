The LSU Football Depth Chart: Fall Camp Week 3 Predictions
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers shift focus to Week 3 of Fall Camp on Monday with the program beginning to hit its stride.
We've seen position battles heat up, rotations emerge and youngsters carve out roles throughout the first two weeks of camp.
Now, the two-deep Depth Chart is taking shape in Baton Rouge with Week 3 set to see solidify roles.
The LSU Depth Chart Prediction: Week 3 Edition
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backup: Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Caden Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.) and Shelton Sampson (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels asserting himself as the third guy.
Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker will battle it out with Shelton Sampson, Jelani Watkins and Kylan Billiot for backup reps.
Regardless of who runs with the first-team, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside. Fall Camp in August camp will give a look into the embarrassment of riches wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Soph.) and Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Pimpton, the flashy receiving tight end has taken strides in the right direction and looks to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
In Weeks 1 and 2, he lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Pimpton competing for backup duties. Expect to see several two tight end sets in 2024 with Joe Sloan utilizing creativity in his playbook.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.), Weston Davis (Fr.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Gio Paez (Gr.)
Backups: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.) and Jay'Viar Suggs (R-Jr.)
In Week 2, it was Guillory and Paez running with the first-team. Washington and Makane'ole with the second-team. They're easing McKinley in and it will be interesting to see his role in 2024.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford.
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.) or Javien Toviano (Soph.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), Sage Ryan (Jr.)
Backups: PJ Woodland (Fr.) and JK Johnson (Jr.)
Others: Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano, Michael Turner and Jyaire Brown
Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.) and Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.) and Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
Special Teams
Kicker: Damian Ramos (R-Jr.)
Punter: Peyton Todd (R-Jr.) or Blake Ochsendorf (Grad.)
Long Snapper: Slade Roy (Sr.)
Return Specialists: Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Aaron Anderson (R-Jr.)
