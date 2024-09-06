The LSU Football Injury Report: Who's in? Who's out? LSU Tigers vs. Nicholls State
Brian Kelly and the No. 18 ranked LSU Tigers will host the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday night in Death Valley in the program's season opener.
After suffering a Week 1 loss to the USC Trojans, LSU will look to bounce back against an in-state opponent in Week 2.
Who's in for the Tigers? Who's out?
The Injury Report: Week 2 Edition
Princeton Malbrue: Out (Knee)
LSU reserve linebacker/defensive end Princeton Malbrue suffered a "serious" knee injury on Sunday against USC. Malbrue tore both his ACL and meniscus, a source confirmed.
Malbrue underwent surgery on Thursday to repair the knee and will be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Kyle Parker: Out (Elbow)
LSU redshirt-freshman wide receiver Kyle Parker is out for Week 2 against the Nicholls State Colonels with a UCL injury.
Parker is expected to return in the coming weeks, according to Kelly, but is listed as out for this weekend against an in-state foe.
A player who took that next step this offseason, LSU fell back on Parker to run with the first-team with Chris Hilton out with an ankle injury.
“It’s really about this consistent performance level … play in and play out that gives us the trust and confidence that we’re going to get when it’s time to perform," Kelly said last week of Parker. "That’s what Kyle has showed us. [He's been a} much more consistent ball catcher, much more consistent on the perimeter in blocking, route running.
“[Parker is] a guy you can trust now. I don’t think we have to live with mistakes with a guy like Kyle Parker. He can operate at a high level for us.”
Now, it's about getting healthy and back on the field sooner rather than later.
Chris Hilton: Out (Ankle)
LSU WR Chris Hilton missed the Tigers' Week 1 matchup against USC after dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle to close out camp. After suffering the injury during Week 3 of Fall Camp, Hilton has been sidelined for the last two and a half weeks.
"He's running. If he was an offensive lineman, he's playing. But he's an elite player," Kelly said on Tuesday. "We'll see how he goes through the week. I want to make sure he's 100% before we put him back out there."
Kelly reiterated Hilton's status last Wednesday during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference with the staff hoping he could be good to go last Sunday, which he was unable to suit up for.
“We had (about an hour practice on Monday) and he was working on getting in and out of routes, precision work,” Kelly said on Wednesday. “We’ll accelerate that to the next phase, and we’ll see where he is. I know he wants to play. I know he’s working towards playing on Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes.”
Hilton put the pads on for last Wednesday's practice where he tested out his mobility and progression, but was unable to go. Now, it's about continuing to work his body up for Week 3 against South Carolina after being listed as out for Week 2.
Garrett Dellinger: Questionable (Concussion)
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger is questionable for Saturday's home opener against Nicholls State after suffering a concussion. He'll be a game time decision with Kelly and Co. being cautious with the veteran guard.
If Dellinger is unable to go, look for redshirt freshman Tyree Adams to step in with the first-team against the Colonels on Saturday.
