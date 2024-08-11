The LSU Football Offense: Observations from Week 2 of Fall Camp

Takeaways From Practice No. 8:



- CJ Daniels + Aaron Anderson will be lethal in open space.

- D. McKinley is adding more reps. Beginning to look the part under Bo Davis.

- K. Pimpton is hitting his stride. LSU will run several two tight end sets.

- Jyaire Brown seeing more snaps. pic.twitter.com/t5wpEsRpys