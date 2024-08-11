The LSU Football Offense: Observations from Week 2 of Fall Camp
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the new-look offense continue working through Fall Camp with the Tigers quickly finding their identity.
With offensive coordinator Joe Sloan utilizing creativity in his play calling, the Bayou Bengals are trending in the right direction with a myriad of weapons to choose from.
Week 2 is now in the rearview mirror. What are the major takeaways?
The Quarterbacks
Garrett Nussmeier: QB1
The veteran signal-caller in the locker room, Nussmeier is getting more and more comfortable as he gears up for Year 1 as the starter. After throwing a handful of interceptions in Week 1, Nussmeier settled in on Tuesday and Wednesday where his short and intermediate routes remained consistent.
He has all the tools to take his game to the next level in 2024 with high expectations for the LSU offense with Nussmeier under center. There's a connection brewing between Nussmeier and wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton.
We saw Nussmeier connect with the duo on several occasions with neither wideout recording a drop yet during media viewings of camp.
The QB2 Battle: Rickie Collins vs. AJ Swann
LSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has worked one-on-one with Collins in order to improve his footwork and throwing motion. It's been on full display through eight practices.
We saw Collins connect on a pass to five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green earlier in the week where he threaded the needle and looked much more comfortable in his pass attempts. This is becoming the norm for the second-year Tiger.
When it comes to Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann, he's been underwhelming during Fall Camp with several missed throws through eight days. He's overthrown receivers, including one to 6-foot-7 tight end Trey'Dez Green, and looked uncomfortable.
Heading into Week 3, Collins looks to have the upper hand here in the backup quarterback battle.
The Running Backs
One-Two Punch: Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson
For savvy veteran Josh Williams, he returns to Baton Rouge for Year 6 with the program as he looks to remain the consistent back for the Tigers.
He's an elite pass protector and routinely shows that burst of athleticism coming out of the backfield, but he'll be accompanied by a rising star in the college game.
Sophomore stud Kaleb Jackson is coming for blood in Year 2 with the program and it's been on full display through Fall Camp.
He's up to 235 pounds and still has the elite speed that made him such a coveted recruit out of high school.
We've seen the duo take first-team reps with the program intrigued at the potential of a two running back system in 2024.
Getting Back in Form: John Emery
John Emery is progressing well in his recovery following a torn ACL in 2023 and has taken significant reps during camp. He's twitchy and explosive, but will continue rehabbing through camp ahead of the 2024 season. He left Saturday's practice early after looking shaken up and will be a piece to monitor.
The Wide Receivers
First-Team Studs: Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels
The trio of wide receivers have formed the consistency that the program is looking for at the wideout position with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. off to the NFL.
We've seen Lacy and Hilton take on that role during Fall Camp as the pair of receivers to put their heads down and lead by example. During media viewings, we're yet to see a drop from either wide receiver. They've been extremely impressive.
Lacy has been a physical, do-it-all receiver, while Hilton has thrived as a vertical threat. Look for the duo to continue taking that next step in 2024.
For Daniels, he's getting in a groove with Nussmeier at the helm with the two forming a tight knit connection.
Battle for Backup Reps: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Shelton Sampson and Kyle Parker
Anderson and Thomas provide a unique skill set for the LSU wide receivers with their sheer speed making them so lethal off the snap. Both have been equally as impressive during camp with Anderson having his best day on Tuesday with zero drops. He carried that momentum into Saturday.
Thomas is working back in the mix after a hamstring injury.
For second-year Tigers Parker and Sampson, it's been a different look during camp. Parker has had a pair of drops during media viewings while Sampson reeled in a pair of impressive, heavily contested balls on Day 1.
It'll be intriguing to see the committee of receivers LSU rolls with on a nightly basis.
The Tight Ends
TE1: Mason Taylor
Mr. Consistent has been just that during camp. It's never anything flashy with the third-year Tiger; just consistency for the program while showing off his versatility as both a blocking tight end and receiveer.
On Wednesday, he hauled in an impressive pass on the sideline with Jardin Gilbert in coverage during one-on-one's. He'll be a force to be reckoned with during camp.
The Dynamic Tight Ends: Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green
The pair of unique tight ends enter the 2024 season with an opportunity to take significant snaps alongside Taylor. We've seen the coaching staff roll with a two tight end set at times with Pimpton in the mix.
Pimpton is a freakish, 6-foot-6 end with soft hands that are utilized well as a receiver, but his blocking in run schemes is growing as well. He'll be a focal point this season.
Five-star phenom Trey'Dez Green has no ceiling. From hauling in contested catches to look as comfortable as a veteran on the field, Green has been lethal.
We've seen the youngster take strides in the right direction, and with Mac Markway out of the picture, he'll be thrust into a bigger role this season.
The Offensive Line
The offensive line is sharp and continues having its way in the trenches. It's the same first-team and will remain the same first-team: Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT).
The second-team consists of: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.) and Weston Davis (Fr.)
Five-star freshman Weston Davis is growing day in and day out with offensive line coach Brad Davis remaining in his ear.
For Adams, the redshirt freshman is really hitting his stride as the "sixth man" for LSU's offensive line. High hopes heading into Year 2 if his number is called.
