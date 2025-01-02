The LSU Football Offseason Needs: Which Direction Will The Tigers Go In?
The LSU Tigers' 2024 season is officially in the rearview mirror after taking down the Baylor Bears 44-31 in the Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals end the year with a 9-4 record and will now enter an offseason of significant importance.
The program has signed 14 transfers via the portal to this point, but there remains position groups needing a boost heading into the 2025 season.
Which units will need reinforcements heading into Year 4 of the "Brian Kelly Era"?
The Offseason Needs for LSU:
No. 1: Bring in Safety Help
If there is one position group in dire need of additional bodies this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal it will be in the safety room.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge already with the safety room now consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety last month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
No. 2: Look to Add a Blocking Tight End
LSU has already signed Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp to the portal haul after he quickly became the first transfer to put pen to paper with the program, but one body just isn't enough for this position group.
The Tigers have lost Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal) already this offseason; leaving LSU with Trey'Dez Green as the lone scholarship tight end on the current roster.
LSU will bring in Sharp along with 2025 signee JD LaFleur this offseason, which will give the program three tight ends, but finding an additional body will be a key piece to monitor.
Green and Sharp have proven hands. In 2024, the Oklahoma transfer led the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards. For Green, he's a surefire weapon in the receiving game.
It'll be Green, Sharp and LaFleur as the trio set to be on the roster in 2025 to this point. Will LSU look to add a second tight end via the NCAA Transfer Portal? Time will tell.
No. 3: A Veteran Piece in the Defensive Tackle Room
LSU will lose veteran starters Paris Shand and Gio Paez this offseason after the seniors wrapped up their final seasons of eligibility in 2024.
Now, the Tigers will return multiple key pieces for the 2025 season, including freshmen Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux who will look to take that next step this offseason.
McKinley, Breaux, Shone Washington and Jacobian Guillory are the returning Tigers from the 2024 season, but it's important to note Guillory will be looking to bounce back from a torn Achilles he suffered in September.
LSU has signed Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell along with four freshmen in the 2025 Recruiting Class, but experience in the trenches is certainly lacking to a certain degree.
Defensive tackle help is not at the top of the list when it comes to needs this offseason, but with four freshmen coming in, a pair of sophomores (McKinley and Breaux), Washington and fifth-year senior Guillory coming back off of a torn Achilles, it's a position group to monitor.
LSU has lost 17 players to the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with members of the 2024 roster departing Baton Rouge.
The Transfer Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
