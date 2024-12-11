The LSU Football Portal Buzz: Tigers Set to Host Priority Transfers for Visits
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff continue working through Transfer Portal evaluations as the program begins its quest at retooling the roster this offseason.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Monday, Dec. 9 with the Tigers beginning to lock in priority targets.
It's clear the approach Kelly and Co. will have this offseason with the program already up to double-digit departures via the portal.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
Now, "portal season" has officially kicked off with the program locking in three visitors set to make their way to Baton Rouge.
Which transfers are making their way to Death Valley for a visit?
The Three Transfer Visitors:
TE Luke Hasz: Arkansas
Kelly and the LSU staff will look to add depth to the tight end room this offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business.
It's clear there is a need for depth with star Mason Taylor off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton revealing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge on Tuesday.
Now, with both off to explore the next chapter of their playing careers, it leaves LSU with one scholarship tight end for the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 in Houston.
LSU will have five-star true freshman Trey'Dez Green looking to make a splash and prove he has next in the Bayou State come Dec. 31, but moving forward, it's slim pickings in the tight end room.
The Tigers signed four-star tight end JD LaFleur on National Signing Day where he will become the second scholarship player in the position room.
Looking ahead to the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU has already expressed interest in a high-caliber SEC transfer.
LSU will host Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz for an official visit to Baton Rouge where he will be the first visitor for the program this offseason. Hasz will arrive on Tuesday evening before a full day of visit festivities on Wednesday, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
Hasz is a "must-have" for Kelly and Co. this offseason. He's fresh off of a 26 reception season where he tallied 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks.
There will certainly be a slew of potential suitors here, but for LSU to get the first visit of Hasz's portal process is a win for the program.
Now, he's arrived in Louisiana on Tuesday night with the LSU program looking to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
S Zechariah Poyser: Jacksonville State
One position group that will need retooling in Baton Rouge is the defensive backfield with a myriad of departures already this offseason.
The Tigers have already see Transfer Portal entries of their own this week with the list growing by the day in Baton Rouge.
LSU will also lose defensive backs Zy Alexander and Major Burns, among others, to the 2025 NFL Draft after running out of eligibility.
Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, there is a gifted safety LSU has their eye on already: Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser.
Poyser has already garnered SEC interest with a slew of programs picking up the phone and making contact with the coveted defensive back already.
Now, after taking the time to work through his process, Poyser has set three official visits with a trio of SEC schools: LSU, Florida and Auburn.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Poyser will arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday to begin his visit. The Advocate first rerported the initial date he would make his way to town.
Poyser is a heavy-hitter in the portal. A former two-way star in high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose to remain in the Sunshine State and suit up for Jacksonville State for college.
In his redshirt-freshman campaign this season, Poyser put up impressive numbers including 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He also logged an interception in 2023 as a true freshman.
According to On3 Sports, Poyser is the No. 4 overall transfer safety and a Top-75 overall player officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point.
Now, Poyser will arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for an official visit with the program as Kelly and Co. look to retool the secondary this offseason via the portal.
DE Will Heldt: Purdue
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be in search of reinforcements on the defensive line this offseason with several targets emerging for the program.
One name to keep tabs on will be Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt as he begins navigating his process after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
Heldt, a standout sophomore for the Boilermakers, burst on the scene in 2024 after a monster second season in West Lafayette.
After appearing in all 12 games as a freshman in 2023, Heldt took that next step and made a name for himself this fall in his second season with Purdue. He logged 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks for his squad.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was named a Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches after breaking out in 2024.
Now, the visits are being lined up with LSU getting a crack at Heldt first. He will visit the Tigers as well as Texas A&M in the coming days, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, with the program searching for defensive line reinforcements.
Kelly and Co. will lose the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson this offseason as they begin the next chapter of their playing careers.
What does that mean for LSU? Hit the portal with force and find immediate impact players this month. That starts with Heldt making his way to Baton Rouge for a visit in the coming days.
