The LSU Football Portal Haul: Inside the Tigers No. 1 Transfer Class in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason with the program attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After a challenging 8-4 season in 2024, Kelly and Co. began utilizing the free agent market in order to bolster both the talent-level and depth of the Tigers moving forward.
LSU has added 18 newcomers to the 2025 roster via the Transfer Portal with the program putting the final touches to the squad on Sunday.
The Tigers have upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
LSU now holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the nation with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (9):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
- DL Bernard Gooden: South Florida
- S A.J. Haulcy: Houston
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp in April after a strenuous 15-plus practice schedule in Baton Rouge.
Now, all focus shifts towards the program's summer workouts beginning in June with Fall Camp inching closer in August.
It'll be a new-look roster in Baton Rouge with a unique blend of returning talent, including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Harold Perkins, alongside double-digit newcomers.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open the 2025 season at Clemson in a highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown in what has the makings of being a Top-10 clash between the prized programs.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.