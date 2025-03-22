The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Day 8 of Spring Camp for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Saturday morning for Spring Camp with the program beginning to see position battles emerge on both sides of the ball.
Kelly and Co. eased the newcomers in the mix throughout the first handful of practices, but as the midway point of camp nears, the staff is throwing the fresh faces in.
On Saturday, LSU worked through multiple position group drills, 7-on-7 work and 11-on-11 live periods with the defense certainly looking the part.
The Practice Report: Spring Camp Day 8
Offense:
- The Full First-Team: QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB Caden Durham, WR Chris Hilton, WR Aaron Anderson, WR Zavion Thomas, RT Tyree Adams, RG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis.
- LSU worked in Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore in with the first-team at center. The expectation is that Moore and Chester will battle into Fall Camp for the starting spot.
- Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson has arrived in Baton Rouge and worked with the team during Spring Camp on Saturday. He was thrown in the mix as the second-team right tackle. Thompson will be cross trained as both a guard and tackle.
- The Second-Team Offensive Line: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
- The second-team wide receiver has routinely been Destyn Hill, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker with Nic Anderson also working in the mix.
- LSU TE Trey'Dez Green continues showing flashes of what's to come in 2025 with his soft hands and elite athleticism. The rapport between Green and signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has been on full display.
- During the two-minute drill portion of the practice, the offense struggled in both the redzone and from inside the 40-yard line. On 4th down, both Damian Ramos and Aeron Burrell missed field goal attempts with the special teams aspect remaining a work in progress.
- In 7-on-7 work, LSU WR Chris Hilton had the catch of the day down the left side of the field on a jump ball over redshirt-fresman cornerback MIchael Turner Jr.
- Trey'Dez Green also made a highlight reel reception over defensive back Austin Ausberry during the 7-on-7 portion.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier remains sharp during Spring Camp. That's the best way to describe his play to this point. He's been diligent in taking shots, leading the group and taking both Michael Van Buren and Ju'Juan Johnson under his wing. Nussmeier is acting like a veteran ready to take that next step in 2025.
- Speaking of Ju'Juan Johnson, the Tigers' third-team quarterback made an impressive run during the 11v11 live period towards the end of practice, drawing "oohs" and "ahhs" from the media in attendance.
- LSU RB Harlem Berry also broke out for a 25+ yard touchdown run during the live period while going up against the third-team. He's as advertised with his speed and agility.
Defense:
- LSU tossed out multiple rotations on Saturday in Baton Rouge with Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley and Sydir Mitchell taking most of the first-team reps at the defensive tackle position.
- At defensive end/EDGE, Patrick Payton and Gabriel Reliford worked as the first-teamers for most of the day with flashes of Jack Pyburn and Jimari Butler taking reps.
- The main takeaway on defense was redshirt-freshman Joel Rogers being inserted with the first-team on multiple occasions with North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley absent.
- Rogers, Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears handled business at the safety spot with the trio rotating in and out during 7v7 and 11v11 work.
- Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane have been working as the primary first-team cornerbacks with DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson also receiving run with both the first and second team.
- West Weeks and Davhon Keys are the first-team linebackers during Spring Camp and there hasn't been change to this point with both Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins sidelined.
- LSU safety Dashawn Spears came away with a pair of pass breakups on the day during both 7v7 and 11v11. He's turned heads to this point and is firmly in the mix as a player competing for the starting safety spot.
- During the 7v7 portion of the day, it was Joel Rogers, DJ Pickett and Spears coming away with pass breakups with the defensive backs handling business for most of the day.
- LSU CB Michael Turner Jr. came away with a pass breakup during 1v1's in the red zone with the redshirt-freshman emerging as an impressive defensive back during camp to this point.
*This story will be updated*
