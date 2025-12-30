Lane Kiffin Must Target This Five-Star SEC Quarterback for LSU Football's Portal Haul

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the program, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

Knight signed with the Tigers as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering his process in hopes of landing his services.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, throughout his high school career.

But it was ultimately Hugh Freeze and Co. that locked down his services where he signed last December with the program - but a coaching change on The Plains has now shifted Knight's collegiate career.

Now, the Mississippi native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Lane Kiffin and his offensive coaching staff from Ole Miss has made the move to Baton Rouge where the coaching pool developed strong ties with Knight across his prep career.

Could Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens make a move on the coveted left-handed signal-caller? Time will tell, but Knight immediately becomes one of the top youngsters in the portal market.

LSU will need multiple quarterbacks via the Transfer Portal with a franchise signal-caller and a youngster to carry the torch. Knight could fit the mold perfectly if the staff elects to make the move.

Prior to Knight's time in college, he was the No. 25 overall player and No. 5 overall quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Now, all focus is on his recruitment where there will be a myriad of schools involved his process where it will kickoff on Jan. 2.

