The LSU Football Practice Report: Observations from Day 6

The LSU Practice Report:



- Sai’vion Jones is having a stellar camp. He carried it into Day 6.

- Tyree Adams is flashing. Another big day on Wednesday.

- 2nd Team EDGE: P. Shand + G. Reliford

- Harold Perkins was all over the place with a big PBU in 7v7 work.



Day 6 in the books.