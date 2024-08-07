The LSU Football Practice Report: Observations from Day 6
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 6 of Fall Camp on Wednesday with the program going into full pad work.
We've seen rotations emerge on both sides of the ball with position battles brewing in several different areas.
The media received a full practice viewing on Wednesday with Kelly and Co. working through 20 periods of practice.
Observations from Day 6:
Rapid Reactions: The Offense
- First-Team Offense: Garrett Nussmeier (QB), Josh Williams (RB), Kyren Lacy (WR), Chris Hilton (WR), CJ Daniels (WR), Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT).
- Redshirt freshman Tyree Adams has had a stellar camp through six practices. He's been a reliable, key piece to the second-team and has been sharp in one-on-one's. He carried his success into Day 6.
- Garrett Nussmeier remained consistent in his short and intermediate routes on Wednesday. He's clicking with Kyren Lacy and the two look like a key one-two punch.
- Aaron Anderson had his best day of camp so far with zero drops. He's getting his speed back and looked the part on connections with Nussmeier.
- Kyren Lacy went over the top on an acrobatic catch with Ashton Stamps in coverage. The two are battling in camp and Lacy came out on top. It was another day at the office.
- Chris Hilton was utilized on slant routes on Wednesday as opposed to his vertical routes. He's a weapon for Nussmeier and the two had tremendous chemistry.
- Mason Taylor came up with a huge reception in one-on-one's on Wednesday. The defensive back appeared to be Jardin Gilbert with Taylor reeling in a huge catch.
- LSU is working with both Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton in two tight end sets with Pimpton improving as a blocking tight end. His hands are clearly his strong suit, but he's improving significantly.
- The second-team wide receivers were: Shelton Sampson, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker. Zavion Thomas remained sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Rapid Reactions: The Defense
- Harold Perkins was all over the field once again. During 7v7 work, he recorded a pass breakup over the middle in coverage. He's shown his versatility and Wednesday was no different.
- LSU cornerback JK Johnson remains with the second-team. He recorded an interception on a tipped pass from AJ Swann.
- The first-team defense: EDGE Sai'vion Jones, Gio Paez (DT), Jacobian Guillory (DT), Da'Shawn Womack (EDGE0, Harold Perkins (LB), Greg Penn III (LB), Major Burns (STAR), Ashton Stamps (CB), Sage Ryan (CB), Jardin Gilbert (S) and Jordan Allen (S).
- The second-team defensive line: Gabriel Reliford (EDGE), Kimo Makane'ole (DT), Jay'viar Suggs (DT) and Paris Shand (EDGE).
- LSU DT Shone Washington had a great day on Wednesday after winning all three of his 1v1's. He's showing flashes during camp.
- LSU EDGE Sai'vion Jones has had a stellar camp. He's been impressive in both drills and one-on-one's. He beat Emery Jones in another one-on-one on Wednesday.
- PJ Woodland and JK Johnson remain the second-team corners. Whit Weeks and West Weeks the second-team linebackers. Ju'Juan Johnson the second-team STAR.
Rapid Reactions: Special Teams
- Louisiana Tech Blake Ochsendorf and Peyton Todd are in a position battle for starting duties at punter. Ochsendorf had the better day on Wednesday and appears to be in the lead here.
- Aaron Anderson, Jelani Watkins and Kyle Parker were the trio of Tigers returning punts. No Zavion Thomas as he continues nursing a hamstring injury.
LSU will return to the practice fields on Thursday for Day 7 of Fall Camp with media availability returning on Saturday morning.
