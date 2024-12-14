The LSU Football Transfer Portal Big Board: Priority Targets for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making moves behind the scenes in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the priority targets quickly emerging.
The program secured its first commitment on Friday after Oklahoma transfer tight end Bauer Sharp announced his decision to join the Tigers in 2025.
But with the first domino now falling, there may be a ripple effect happening sooner rather than later.
Kelly and Co. have hosted several priority transfers this week with more expected in town this weekend.
A look into the lone commitment thus far, the trio of targets trending LSU's way, visitors for this week and the Transfer Portal Big Board.
The LSU Transfer Portal Big Board 1.0:
The Lone Commitment: Oklahoma TE Bauer Sharp
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff landed a commitment from Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp on Friday, he revealed via social media.
Sharp, a sought-after transfer with interest from several Power Four programs, took a visit to Baton Rouge earlier this week before shutting things down.
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of bodies in the tight end room after star Mason Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, with a razor thin tight end room, the Bayou Bengals secure Sharp after an impressive season with the Sooners in 2024.
The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) this season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
There were ties in favor of the Tigers here for Sharp. An Alabama native, he signed with Southeastern Louisiana out of high school before making the move to Oklahoma last season.
Now, Kelly and Co. pushed all the right buttons in his recruitment in order to land his commitment. Sharp has also signed with the Tigers in order to make things official.
The Trending Trio: LSU Pushing for Elite Trio
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
The Tigers are trending for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown after he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Now, after trimming his list and checking in with the LSU Tigers this week in Baton Rouge, Brown is trending for the program.
Brown ranks as a Top-10 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
With LSU trending for his services, it'll be interesting to see how his process plays out down the stretch with other schools pursuing.
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in America out of high school, signed with the Florida Gators as a four-star in the 2023 Recruiting Class.
There are ties here in LSU's favor with the program targeting the youngster. Secondary coach Corey Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
Now, the ties will look to put the Tigers over the top with LSU trending for the coveted SEC transfer.
Raymond and Co. had Jackson arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night before a Thursday visit. On3 Sports first reported LSU would be hosting the Florida defensive back.
The predictions for the LSU Tigers to win out for Jackson's services came flying in on Wednesday afternoon once the prized cornerback was officially in the portal.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of the Bayou Bengals securing the SEC transfer.
Jackson was an integral piece to the Gators' secondary before an injury. Now, LSU will look to get him back up to speed and become an immediate impact player in Baton Rouge if he elects to transfer to LSU.
IOL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The buzz circulating on Friday surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Moore will take official visits to LSU and Michigan State in the coming days, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Friday morning.
Along with a visit in the works, the predictions came flowing in with the Tigers becoming the team to beat for Moore's services, according to multiple outlets.
The Visitors in Week 1: Tigers Host Several Targets
LSU brought in multiple targets in this week for visits including Sharp, Brown, Jackson and others, but a trio of priority targets also made their way to Baton Rouge.
S Zechariah Poyser: Jacksonville State
Poyser was in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a visit where he had the opportunity to have face-to-face meetings with LSU head coach Brian Kelly, secondary Coach Corey Raymond, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, among others.
"The LSU visit was great… I love [LSU defensive analyst] Eddie Hicks and he’s family so we had a connection there," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI. "They love their players and that means a lot.
"Of course I understand it’s a football business, but they take their relationships serious outside of football. It was most definitely amazing; the whole entire staff and visit as a whole."
"I even got a chance to speak with the legend [Jack] Marucci. That was dope!," Poyser said.
The No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with several Power Four programs expressing interest.
Poyser is a heavy-hitter in the portal. A former two-way star in high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose to remain in the Sunshine State and suit up for Jacksonville State for college.
In his redshirt-freshman campaign this season, Poyser put up impressive numbers including 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He also logged an interception in 2023 as a true freshman.
With a slew of schools in his ear, Poyser has trimmed his list and has begun taking visits as of this week.
"As far as visits, I went to Auburn [Thursday], I'll be at Georgia on Friday, Florida on Saturday and Miami Sunday," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI on Thursday.
LSU is heavily in the mix for the coveted Sunshine State transfer with the program rolling out the red carpet and then some.
"[LSU] made me feel like a priority," Poyser said. "Coach Baker, [safeties coach] Jake Olsen [did great]. Coach Corey Raymond was amazing. A good guy with a huge resume."
As for a decision, Poyser has a timeline in place for when he plans to make his commitment.
"I’ll make my decision Tuesday," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI. "LSU is most definitely one of the dreams for sure though."
Poyser now has visits to LSU and Auburn in the rearview mirror with Georgia, Florida and Miami left before shutting things down.
DE Will Heldt: Purdue
One name to keep tabs on will be Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt as he begins navigating his process after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
Heldt, a standout sophomore for the Boilermakers, burst on the scene in 2024 after a monster second season in West Lafayette.
After appearing in all 12 games as a freshman in 2023, Heldt took that next step and made a name for himself this fall in his second season with Purdue. He logged 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks for his squad.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was named a Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches after breaking out in 2024.
Now, the visits are being lined up with LSU getting a crack at Heldt first. He visited the Tigers this week and will also check in with Texas A&M in the coming days, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
TE Luke Hasz: Arkansas
LSU hosted Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz for an official visit to Baton Rouge where he became one of the first visitors for the program this offseason.
Hasz arrived on Tuesday evening before a full day of visit festivities on Wednesday, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
Hasz is a "must-have" for Kelly and Co. this offseason. He's fresh off of a 26 reception season where he tallied 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks.
There will certainly be a slew of potential suitors here, but for LSU to get the first visit of Hasz's portal process is a win for the program. He is also visiting Ole Miss and others before revealing a decision.
The Upcoming Visitors: Nic Anderson and Jack Pyburn
WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
With more visitors lined up to check in with Kelly and Co. in the coming days, there will be another name added to the list: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson.
On Thursday night, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz revealed that the SEC transfer wide receiver will take visits to both Texas A&M and LSU in the coming days.
There remained buzz that LSU was a frontrunner for Anderson's services alongside the Aggies, and with a pair of visits now set, it appears to remain the case.
Anderson is a premier wide receiver target in the NCAA Transfer Portal after coming in as a Top-10 overall transfer and the No. 4 wideout.
The redshirt-sophomore flashed in 2023 for the Sooners and has now quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this week.
He has not played in 2024 after battling the injury bug, but when healthy last season, Anderson recorded 31 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Anderson's 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2023 broke an Oklahoma record for most touchdowns scored by a freshman in program history.
EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
The Gators' starting EDGE during the 2024 season tallied 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.
A player who was an integral piece to Florida's defense this season, he's now opted to enter the college version of "free agency" and test his luck elsewhere.
Pyburn has set a pair of official visits with his name now in the portal.
He will visit Texas A&M on Dec. 13-14 and LSU on Dec. 14-15. The pair of visits are locked in with more preparing to be added to the schedule, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. Fawcett was the first to report the visit schedule.
The LSU Transfer Portal Big Board:
A look into a myriad of transfer portal targets that LSU has made contact with:
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
WR Micah Hudson: Texas Tech
WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
WR Eric Rivers: FIU
WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
WR Cyrus Allen: Texas A&M
TE: Luke Hasz: Arkansas
TE Max Klare: Purdue
TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma (Signed)
TE Zach Atkins: Northwest Missouri
OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
DE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
DE Kameron Olds: Kent State
DE Will Heldt: Purdue
DE Jack Pyburn: Florida
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
S Zechariah Poyser: Jacksonville State
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.