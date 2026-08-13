The LSU Player We'd Manufacture at Least 10 Touches for Every Saturday

LSU's season is just around the corner, as the new and improved program heads into its second week of fall camp, showcasing incoming talent from Lane Kiffin's recent renovation.

With both veterans and portal additions filling out the roster, the position groups are seeing secure starters and emerging stars impress the media each week.

There's one offensive player who is guaranteed to grow into a household name with at least 10 touches each Saturday for a massive debut season.

The Breakdown

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones (7) scores a touchdown on a one-yard run during the second quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alongside veteran Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, Kiffin added Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones to the position group's depth, with Jones making early strides toward a major impact.

Jones will be able to manufacture 10 touches per game by naming himself as a challenge to the defense early in the game, coming in as an unexpected physical force.

Joining forces with new offensive leader Sam Leavitt, the two transfers can turn into an elite scoring duo to continue to trick and tire out the defensive line by the midway point of a highly anticipated game.

And for the finale, Jones will have the unprecedented opportunity to steal the game in the fourth quarter, staying fresh enough to make quick, explosive plays into the end zone.

He will be highly used in the running back rotation, using his new talents all game long to become the Big Ten transfer with at least 10 touches a game.

Transfer Talent

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the football off to running back Dilin Jones (7) during the first quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Jones steps into a brand new roster and conference, his new talents will be utilized as a breakout star early in his LSU career.

He's stepping into a major change this season, going into Kiffin's fast-paced offense that will be the ultimate test on his play-making ability and offensive production.

Stepping up into a position that makes him look ready to go on the new offense and standing out in the position room can be the key to unlocking the daunting SEC defenses that LSU is set to face this fall.

Manufacturing 10 touches in a game will make him a consistent option in the rotation of the running backs, naming him to not only become a reliable breakout star but a sneaky way to dominate defensive lines, from putting in tireless effort to try to stop the downfield advantage Jones holds.

He's already hinting at his powerful impact in fall camp, and it's only week two.

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