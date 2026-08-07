What We Learned During Day 2 of LSU Fall Camp

LSU completed its second day of fall camp on Thursday, slowly warming up to a highly anticipated season with a loaded roster and a new coaching staff to take the reins in Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin is taking a similar approach to LSU's fall camp as he did in Oxford last season, as the team was seen running standard individual and position group drills on day 2.

Within the talented roster, stars are slowly beginning to emerge in crowded position groups, while new faces are getting comfortable and forming an elite team identity. Here are some of the biggest observations from day 2.

The Running Back Room Has Major Competition

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the football off to running back Dilin Jones (7) during the first quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Kiffin added Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones to the mix this season, the sophomore joins veteran running backs Caden Durham and Harlem Berry.

Both Berry and Durham have taken over the starting spot in their seasons with the Tigers, giving the offense a secure run option as quick running backs used to daunting SEC defensive lines.

With Jones entering his first year in the conference and on the roster, he is already making strides to emerge above the two veterans, both on day one and two.

He is seen leading each individual drill, with Durham going second and Berry third. It's almost as if the players are painting a picture of what could be the result this season for the competitive room, one that is sure to move the ball downfield for the offense.

The Wide Receiver Room Looks Ready

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a lone wide receiver room this offseason, leaving only veteran Phillip Wright III after the offseason, elite transfer portal additions filled out the room to bring LSU major outside options.

With just two days of fall camp behind them, the receivers are already looking comfortable with the rotating quarterbacks during drills, in both long passes and quick snatches, before using speed to make their way downfield.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt completed passes to Ole Miss transfer Winston Watkins Jr., who is already showing his ability to explode down the sidelines, as well as a long pass to Old Dominion transfer Tre Brown.

With Leavitt's outside options looking comfortable in the early days of fall camp, the Tigers are set up to have outside options to rely on for major offensive production.

The Cornerback Room Stands Out

DJ Pickett 3 and Mansoor Delane 4, LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators. Sept 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After seeing star cornerback Mansoor Delane head to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Tigers' cornerback room needed a major fill-in.

As cornerback DJ Pickett remains on the roster, he is already leading the position room in fall camp, this time, wearing No. 5.

Freshman Havon Finney Jr. is making strides in the cornerback room, following closely behind Pickett in fall camp individual drills, showing his strength and ability to keep up with Pickett.

There's still time for more stars to emerge; it's only day two.