The LSU Practice Report: Observations from Day 4 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice field on Monday morning for Day 4 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
It was another hot, humid morning in Louisiana with the program putting on pads to begin the second week of camp.
LSU is beginning to see rotations emerge on offense with the defense still working through a few different combinations coming into the fourth practice.
Observations from Day 4 of Fall Camp:
The Quarterbacks
Garrett Nussmeier... It's been a shaky start for Nussmeier during Fall Camp after throwing another interception on Monday morning. A ball behind CJ Daniels that was ultimately picked off by Ashton Stamps, Nussmeier has had a slow start to camp. He's threading the needle and testing his intermediate routes. Still, he's made impressive plays and will be in store for a big 2024 season. The interceptions aren't something to worry too much about through four practices. He's testing the throwing windows and seeing what he can get away with during camp.
Rickie Collins... Collins has handled business as the backup quarterback behind Nussmeier. He's outplayed AJ Swann during the first few days of camp and appears to have the upper leg here in Week 2. Both Swann and Collins are battling it out for QB2 duties, but it was Collins who had another solid day at the office on Monday after showcasing his intermediate routes and decision-making.
The Running Backs
It'll be a committee of backs in 2024 for the LSU Tigers with both Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson looking to be a one-two punch for the program.
With John Emery getting back to full speed after a torn ACL last season, he's still working his way in the mix, but he's also taken significant snaps with the one's during camp. It's been a heavy dose of Williams, Jackson and Emery through four practices.
The Wide Receivers
LSU will role with Kyren Lacy as the WR1 in 2024 and he continues living up to the hype during preseason practice. He snagged a sideline reception during one-on-one's that drew a few "oohs" and "ahhs" to start the day off.
Chris Hilton is a player who can be pencilled in as a starter alongside Lacy. He's shown his track speed and there's trust forming between both Hilton and Nussmeier. He'll be a player LSU utilizes as a vertical threat in 2024 and it was shown during Day 4.
Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker and CJ Daniels were the trio of wideouts receiving a majority of reps as the third wide receiver. Anderson received first-team reps during 11-on-11 work to start along with Daniels and Parker rotating in the mix.
A freshman to keep tabs on will be Kylan Billiot. He's polished and has looked the part during camp. Both Billiot and Watkins have been impressive in their first Fall Camp.
The Tight Ends
Mason Taylor is LSU's starting tight end, but this position group has several weapons in their arsenal in 2024.
On Monday, it was Ka' Morreun Pimpton who has the strong performance after an acrobatic sideline reception during one-on-one's followed by another snag on his second rep.
Both Trey'Dez Green and Mac Markway also showed out on Day 4 with Green showcasing his receiving ability as a tight end. The two are polar opposites. Green is a receiving tight end while Markway is a blocking tight end. They'll be used in multiple sets in 2024.
It's evident the Tigers have depth at the tight end position with Taylor, Green, Markway and Pimpton all attaining different skill sets.
The Offensive Line
First-Team: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Second-Team: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Christian Stamps (R-Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.)
The Defensive Line
Jacobian Guillory and Gio Paez remain the first-team defensive tackles with a variation of Kimo Makane'ole, Shone Washington and Dominick McKinley rotating in with the second and third teams.
EDGE Bradyn Swinson and DT Jalen Lee were absent once again. They've missed the first four days of practice.
With Swinson out, it's been Da'Shawn Womack in with the first-team defensive ends alongside Sai'vion Jones. Jones is expected to be with the first-team, but Womack and Swinson will battle for the second starting defensive end spot.
The Linebackers
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III continue handling business as the first-team linebackers with Whit Weeks and West Weeks handling business with the second-team.
The first and second-teams appear pencilled in with Tylen Singleton and others looking to work in the mix during camp.
The Cornerbacks
If there's one player who can be pencilled in as a starter it's sophomore corner Ashton Stamps. He's been dominant after recording another interception on Monday in coverage on CJ Daniels.
The first-team corners are Stamps and Sage Ryan. Second-team has consistently been PJ Woodland and JK Johnson.
Woodland has been a player the program has raved about, and on Monday, he showed he's getting more comfortable with the physicality of man-to-man coverage.
With Stamps virtually cemented in as a starter, it'll be Woodland, Ryan, Johnson, Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano and Jyaire Brown, among others, battling for a starting spot.
The Safeties
Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen remain the first-team safeties with DaShawn Spears and Kylin Jackson working in with the second team.
Major Burns has continued handling business in the STAR role with freshman Ju'Juan Johnson in with the second-team behind Burns.
Johnson's size stands out as a freshman. He's lived in the weight room and is transitioning well as a full-time defensive back after playing both sides of the ball in high school.
Spears will be a player to keep tabs on. He's been coached up hard by secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen while emerging for the program. It'll be hard to keep him off the field in 2024 as a true freshman.
*This story will be updated*
