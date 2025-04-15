The Positions of Need: Which Direction Will LSU Football Go in Spring Portal Window?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Spring Camp on Thursday morning with the program beginning to put the final touches on the practice field.
After 15-plus days of practice across the last handful of weeks, Kelly and Co. have received a better look into the current state of the roster.
The Depth Chart has taken shape in Baton Rouge, and with the NCAA Transfer Portal opening this week, there could be movement for the Bayou Bengals.
LSU could see players depart the program; leaving roster spots open for the coaching staff to add newcomers via the spring portal window.
Which positions groups could LSU look to add bodies to via this month's window?
Three Position Group to Monitor: Spring Portal Window
No. 1: Safety
Kelly and the LSU Tigers could look to utilize the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal to address a lack of depth in the safety room.
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert remains out for the Tigers after undergoing offseason surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered during the 2024 season.
Kelly provided an update last month on his veteran defensive back with Gilbert missing the entirety of Spring Camp.
"He's there every day and has been a great leader," Kelly said on Saturday morning. "He's been the kind of veteran guy you want."
Gilbert wrapped up the 2024 season with 52 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a pair of pass breakups.
For the Tigers, they've been working with North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley alongside returning pieces Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears at the safety position during camp. Redshirt-freshman Joel Rogers has also seen action.
With a nucleus of Cooley, Toviano, Spears and Rogers, it's clear there is a lack of depth in the safety room heading into the 2025 season.
Could the program look to add an experienced veteran during the winter window? Time will tell.
No. 2: Defensive Tackle
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are working with limited bodies in the defensive tackle room as sixth-year senior Jacobian Guillory gets back to full strength after suffering a torn Achilles in 2024.
It's been sophomores Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley taking first-team reps during Spring Camp along with Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell and returning piece Shone Washington earning snaps.
Again, it's the same story as the safety room: A solid core of players to work with, but a lack of depth and proven players.
McKinley and Breaux will look to take that next step this offseason, but could the program look to add another depth piece in the trenches during the spring window?
The price tag goes up during the spring window as seen in 2024, but there will certainly be options available to work with.
As it stands, both the safety room and defensive tackle unit could be two position groups the Tigers are "buyers" in this month during the window.
No. 3: Offensive Line
LSU has utilized the offseason to reconstruct the offensive line after losing four starters from a season ago to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tigers bring back starting center DJ Chester in the trenches alongside backups Paul Mubenga, Tyree Adams and Weston Davis, among others, with a puzzle left to be put together.
Position coach Brad Davis has multiple pieces that can take that next step this offseason, but it's a matter of which players will do so.
Throughout most of Spring Camp, the offensive line rotation has been:
First-Team: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis.
Second-Team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
Chester and Moore will battle it out for first-team duties at center, five-star freshman Carius Curne is emerging and Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson is still looking to hit his stride afterr enrrolling midway through camp.
The offensive line will be a piece to monitor from now until Week 1 at Clemson.
