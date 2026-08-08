The Sneaky Stars From LSU's Reciever Group on Day Three of Fall Camp

In the early days of LSU's fall camp, the crowded position groups around the roster are forming elite identities to fuel the new era of LSU football under head coach Lane Kiffin.

After a portal overhaul on the offense, Kiffin brought in nine new wide receivers, highlighting his impressive recruiting role in Baton Rouge.

In the first couple of days of fall camp, the receiver room is already hinting at major scoring production for the upcoming season, with surprising stars emerging from the group.

The Talent Tower

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With brand-new faces all over the roster, the projected starters before camp were transfers Jayce Brown from Kansas State, Jackson Harris from Hawaii, and Eugene Wilson III from Florida.

As the entire room has been seen showing their talents in the early days of fall camp, it's clear that success won't just end with the starters.

With the quarterbacks rotating through, throwing passes to the whole receiver room shows that the new players are getting comfortable with a new offense.

All of them producing a similar level of success in just three days of fall camp leaves little room for doubt in the receiver room and the scoring outlook for the Tigers this season, with some sneaky stars turning heads.

Troy Talent

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton (23) broke up a pass for Troy Trojans receiver Roman Mothershed (0) before cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) intercepted the loose ball against Troy during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Brown, Wilson, and Harris have been making all the headlines for the outside options for LSU, there is one sneaky star who has showcased his abilities on day three of fall camp.

Wide receiver Roman Mothershed from Troy committed to the Tigers in January to add to the depth room and Kiffin's recruiting roll.

After emerging as a noticeable depth piece to the position group in spring ball, Mothershed could see a serious breakout this season, as his fall camp production is already being noticed.

His athletic ability, with a 6'5 vertical and weighing in at 208 lbs, can dominate over opposing safeties, becoming an alternative to switch up the outside options and be a sneaky weapon for the offense.

On day three, he was seen leading second-team drills in front of wide receiver Josh Jackson, a McNeese transfer, catching short passes from backup quarterback Husan Longstreet.

He's able to put himself in front of defenders and secure the ball before exploding downfield, slowly becoming a reliable option for the receiver room.

Rising Freshman

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another sneaky star was on display during day three, with freshman Jabari Mack making impressive catches from Longstreet.

His athletic abilities stood out during the early days of camp, with a tall vertical to catch passes mid-air while turning to head downfield.

The new and improved roster already sees freshmen hinting at a breakout debut across the field, and Mack could set himself up to be the next surprising addition to see the field and produce success with the Tigers.

He's definitely a noted receiver to watch develop through fall camp, especially in a crowded position room. Even if he isn't highlighted this season on the roster, the young freshman is bound to follow in LSU's wide receiver pedigree during his college career.

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