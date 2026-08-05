What The LSU Offense Showed Us on Day 1 of Fall Camp

Fall Camp is here for LSU football, and with that, we get our best look at the 2026 team yet.

Wednesday's short practice was only open to the media for 10 minutes, during which position groups worked together. But in that time, we got to see transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt throwing the ball for LSU for the first time, after he missed spring practices while recovering from a foot injury.

The practice wasn't long, and each day will ramp up as the Tigers get closer to the start of the season. Head coach Lane Kiffin said after practice that it's to limit the amount of soft tissue injuries before the season, noting Ole Miss was one of the healthiest teams entering last year's postseason.

Here is what we saw from the offense on Wednesday.

Quarterbacks and wide receivers getting reps

Sam Leavitt throws the ball against Houston in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt is obviously the starting quarterback for the Tigers, and Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark followed behind in the depth chart. Longstreet switched from No. 6 to No. 8 to give the number to Ole Miss transfer wide receiver Winnie Watkins.

"I thouht Sam had a great day today. Really looked the best he's looked," Kiffin said. "Sam's been moving around really well, and if you just went out today and saw him, I don't think you'd think there was an injury."

Here’s #LSU QB Sam Leavitt completing some deep passes to Jayce Brown and Malik Elzy. pic.twitter.com/DZLfQgFItY — Tripp Buhler (@TrippBuhler) August 5, 2026

The quarterbacks worked on slants with the tight ends and out routes and posts with the receivers. Leavitt has been applying himself and is already comfortable in Kiffin's fast-paced offense.

"In that system, to go that fast, you have to simplify what you do terminology-wise because it's part of how you get everybody to go fast," Kiffin said. "Without even knowing at the time we were doing it... you were making a system that really, players could come in really fast and learn."

Leavitt threw a couple of wobbly passes, but all fell into the arms of his receivers. The receiver hierarchy still won't be clear for a while, but Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, Winnie Watkins and Malik Elzy all caught passes from him Wednesday.

Elzy also got work in with Longstreet, along with fellow receivers Eugene Wilson, Tre' Brown, Roman Mothershed and Phillip Wright III. Third-string QB Landen Clark worked mainly with the young receivers.

Running backs, tight ends and the offensive line

Harlem Berry is face to face with an Oklahoma defender in a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The running backs were running their own drills with running backs coach Kevin Smith while the media had viewing privileges. The order of players in the drill is not indicative of the starting rotation in-game, but it gives us an idea.

The order went Dilin Jones, Caden Durham, Harlem Berry, Stacy Gage, Racine Guillory Jr, Joseph Ebun and Rod Gainey Jr. Jones, the Wisconsin transfer, was the biggest riser in the spring and continued to lead the room. Gage looked strong as well and will be a name to watch in the rotation.

#LSU’s running back order in a drill:



Dilin Jones, Caden Durham, Harlem Berry, Stacy Gage, Raycine Guillory Jr, Joseph Ebun, Rod Gainey Jr.



Offensive breakdown coming soon. pic.twitter.com/pgZAfFbtF7 — Tripp Buhler (@TrippBuhler) August 5, 2026

Trey'Dez Green will obviously lift up the tight end room with Malachi Thomas following, but all of the guys in the room got some reps on the goal line.

The starting offensive line on Wednesday looked the same as it had toward the end of the spring. From left to right, it goes left tackle Jordan Seaton, left guard Bo Bordelon, center Braelin Moore, right guard Aliou Bah, and right tackle Weston Davis. Guard Devin Harper will be in the mix fighting for reps.

This group is looking more and more like the starting offensive line, but Harper and tackle Darrin Strey could easily get in the mix.

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