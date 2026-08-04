A New LSU Receiver Hierarchy Could Emerge This Week

After a massive portal overhaul this offseason by new head coach Lane Kiffin, LSU has a crowded roster full of talent to fill much-needed position groups.

One of the loneliest position groups after last season was the wide receiver room, leaving veteran Phillip Wright III as the only receiver left on the roster.

But then Kiffin came along, bringing in nine receivers with elite talent to fill the remaining spots. In just one offseason, the room went from lonely to crowded, making way for stars to emerge to the top of the group, which is exactly what this week's start of fall camp will decide.

The Starter Speculation

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's notable receiver roster additions include Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown, Florida transfer Eugene Wilson III, Old Dominion transfer Tre Brown, Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris, and his very own Winston Watkins Jr. from Ole Miss.

Adding Wright to the list of talented options for new quarterback Sam Leavitt leaves speculation for who will take the key starting positions.

For one, LSU's offense already has elite scoring ability from veteran running backs Caden Durnham and Harlem Berry, along with the No. 1-ranked tight end, Trey'Dez Green.

But Kiffin's high-paced offense depends on the outside receivers just as much, needing reliable and quick athletes to be his front runners.

Brown, Wilson, and Harris are projected to be the go-to guys as fall camp begins this week, showcasing their talents on a new offense to emerge as stars from a crowded receiver room.

But that doesn't mean the others can't come in and take the reins.

Early Hierarchy Watch

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Having a crowded receiver room, with some speculation surrounding it, is exactly what the offense wants heading into fall camp. Without starters nailed down, players work that much harder to stand out in the room.

As Leavitt is also heading into a new offense, it's not just about how the receivers make an early mark this week, but also how they can continue to show success throughout camp and adapt to a new offense while practicing at full speed.

Each of the notable receivers has shone at their former programs, leading them to practice in one of the most respected jerseys in college football. But now it's a clean slate, and there's only so much time for them to prove why they belong at the top of the receiver hierarchy.

Which is why it could be decided on as early as this week. The clock is ticking, and with the lofty expectations the entire team is held to this season, the offense must make critical decisions to find where the talented puzzle pieces fit over the next few weeks.

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