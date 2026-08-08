One LSU Position Group is Already Turning Heads in Fall Camp

As LSU heads into the upcoming season with a loaded roster after a massive portal attack this offseason, the Tigers have major expectations riding on their updated position groups.

Fall camp has already revealed the early emerging stars from position groups with major depth, with both surprises and known starters.

One group has already exceeded its early expectations to deliver success for LSU's highly anticipated season, and it's clear.

The Dominant Defensive Line

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both veterans and incoming talent creating a dominant defensive line for the Tigers, both the interior and edge rushers have easily exceeded expectations already.

On the interior defensive line, LSU's defensive tackles consist of major threats from sophomore Dominick McKinley, a former five-star recruit who enters his third year with the Tigers, joined by standout SEC transfer Malik Blocton from Auburn to define the trenches.

Rotating through the line will be defensive tackles freshman Deuce Geralds and Lamar Brown, who are proving their Tiger ability early in spring ball.

Listed as a defensive end on LSU's roster, Brown's versatile abilities can also be used at the exterior, joining SEC transfers Jordan Ross from Tennessee and Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss to be sneaky weapons for opposing quarterbacks.

Umanmielen is one of the two LSU defensive stars who were recently named on the Bronko Nagurski early watch list, with senior linebacker Whit Weeks also getting the coveted nomination.

Weeks will be the ultimate standout on the defensive line this season, before hearing his name called early in the NFL draft next April, from his impressive LSU career. Ole Miss transfer TJ Dottery joins him in creating the unit into a concrete wall this season.

Exceeding Expectations

Oct 7, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU Tigers offensive line and Florida Gators defensive line line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With top-ranked talent on the front line and in the depth room of the position group, the defensive line was bound to be one of LSU's top strengths this fall.

But its impact has already been seen.

The named stars have already been seen showcasing their talent during the first days of LSU's fall camp, with Geralds showcasing his elite ability on the first team after a breakout spring ball.

The headline-making transfers that added to the group this season are also practicing on the first team during camp, already becoming household names in new uniforms.

That's the key to keeping this line dominant all season long, with new talent making an immediate impact, while being able to rely on key veterans that remained on the squad.

It's not just setting up the group to stay fresh for four quarters. It's about continuing the success all season long.

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