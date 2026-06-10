These 3 Players Will Be LSU's Biggest Offensive Contributors in 2026

LSU football ushers in a new era of play with Lane Kiffin taking the reins of the Tigers.

With the hiring of Kiffin, he brought over almost all of his offensive staff from Ole Miss and likely a similar scheme to Ole Miss' very successful 2025 game plan.

With an overhauled LSU offense, the Tigers will look for players to step up and make plays in 2026.

Caden Durham

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) runs against Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Caden Durham was primed for a breakout after a strong freshman campaign in 2024, recording 753 yards on 140 carries. But 2025 wasn't the time for it.

The offensive line play was poor, and the LSU offensive staff didn't use the run as a fundamental means of establishing an offensive rhythm. The run was simply not prioritized.

The offensive line play was simply inadequate when LSU wanted to put the ball on the ground, and Durham struggled in that environment. At the same time, freshman Harlem Berry was taking steps towards earning first-team reps.

The duo ended the season as one of the SEC's premier running back duos and enter the 2026 season as the same. The issue is that Kiffin has a reputation for primarily using single-back systems.

If that's the case for his first season at LSU, Durham will be looking to stake a spot as that back.

As a junior, standing at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, Durham is a veteran with stocky stature and an ability to hit breakaway speed while also having some power he can use to get through defenders. He has flashes of Ole Miss' 2025 breakout running back Kewan Lacy in his game.

Lacy's 2025 season was highly productive under Kiffin and Charlie Weis' scheme, Durham can have that next.

Trey'Dez Green

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) scores on the two point conversion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Trey'Dez Green is clearly LSU's best receiving option in 2026. He was the best option in 2025, so another offseason of development will help him take that next step.

What also helps is Kiffin and Weis' scheme loves to use tight ends.

Ole Miss' fourth-highest producing receiving option was its tight end.

Green is ready for a huge junior season as he looks to build off of his sophomore season and heat his name at the NFL Draft next April.

His success’ importance for LSU is no secret, and he surely has the skillset to make it happen on the field in 2026.

Winston Watkins Jr.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Winston Watkins Jr. is no stranger to Kiffin’s offense, he’s the exact opposite.

He knows the scheme, he fits the scheme and at LSU, he’s ready to take the next step in the scheme.

Watkins was Ole Miss’ sixth-highest-producing receiver last season, and now he joins a loaded wide receiver room in Baton Rouge.

The good news for him: he was turning heads during LSU’s spring practice period, being one of the most consistent and talented options in the early-season practice window.

Now its his time to take it to the field and show scouts, fans and the college football world why transferring to LSU was the right choice.

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