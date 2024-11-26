Three Bold Predictions for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) return to action on Saturday night for a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to end the year with back-to-back wins following a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in Death Valley.
For Oklahoma, Brent Venables' group provides a unique challenge. The program is fresh off of a win over Alabama behind signal-caller Jackson Arnold's career day.
Now, it's full steam ahead for the Bayou Bengals to end the season on a high note with the Sooners in their path.
A look into three bold predictions for Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
Three Bold Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
No. 1: LSU Wide Receivers Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson Tally 100+ Yards Each
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier bounced back in Week 13 the way Tiger fans had hoped for after tallying over 300 yards through the air at an efficient rate.
Nussmeier’s decision-making paved the way, but factor in the high-IQ football with the LSU offensive line providing more time in the pocket and it was a recipe for success.
The Tigers’ offense found its way again with Nussmeier at the helm. He was willing to sit back in the pocket, take a hit and deliver when LSU needed him most.
We saw LSU wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson take steps in the right direction during Saturday night's performance. Now, it'll be about taking it up a notch once again.
The pair of wideouts have carried the receiving corps this season.
In Week 14, look for it to be much of the same with a bold prediction of each receiver tallying over 100 yards each on 7+ receptions.
No. 2: The LSU Defense Reels in an Interception
LSU's defense has hauled in only four interceptions this season with cornerback Zy Alexander leading the way with a pair of his own. Whit Weeks and Jardin Gilbert have reeled in the remaining two.
It's been a shaky season in 2024 from the defensive backfield. The corner rotation of Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps has been efficient at times, but the safety play from Jardin Gilbert, Major Burns and Sage Ryan hasn't lived up to the LSU standard.
We've seen this unit struggle from start to finish this season, but now entering the final game of the year, there could be a moment where the group turns the corner.
Can the defensive backfield end the season with a bang? The bold prediction: LSU's secondary hauls in an interception and limits Jackson Arnold to less than 150 yards through the air.
No. 3: LSU Wins by Double Digits, Makes Statement
LSU enters Saturday night in Baton Rouge as 7.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but it's difficult to buy stock in the Tigers right now.
After consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida, the Tigers are in the bottom tier of the Southeastern Conference with a 7-4 record in 2024, but last weekend's victory over Vanderbilt may have rejuvenated the program to end the year on a high note.
Heading into the weekend, there's a chance for Kelly to see who is ready to keep fighting for the program. It's a significant point spread, but the Tigers are clearly the better team personnel wise.
"Everybody is working and putting in the time and the head coach has to be part of that as well. Whether it’s a business or football coaching, you can’t sit there and say it’s the coordinators. The head coach is ultimately responsible for the success of his football team and we’re not successful these last three weeks. You got to get involved.
"Obviously, I wasn’t good enough [in Week 12]. We’re going to go back to work and look at the things we need to get better at. We’re going to keep swinging. We’re going to have 22 guys out there that are going to fight for LSU and play hard these last two weeks at home.”
