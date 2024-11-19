Three Bold Predictions for LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley in a prime time Southeastern Conference clash against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After three straight losses, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to flip the script and get back on track against another fiery in-conference foe.
LSU enters the matchup as 7.5-point favorites, but after a challenging three week stretch, it's difficult to buy stock in the program.
A look into three bold predictions that can uplift the Tigers and get Kelly's program back on the right track:
No. 1: Caden Durham Rushes for Over 100 Yards, Tallies 125+ All-Purpose Yards
LSU running back Caden Durham has emerged as an integral piece to the Bayou Bengals' offensive attack this season, but with struggles in run blocking, it's been a challenge to get the true freshman in a rhythm.
There have been concerns surrounding Durham's lack of touches this season as the offense struggles down the stretch.
Simply, the offense has been predictable with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier carrying significant weight on his shoulders. The rushing attack has been in the bottom tier of college football, forcing Nussmeier into difficult passing situations.
LSU has managed only 17.3 points per game over the last three contests against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
Over the past three games, the Tigers rank 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
Now, look for Durham to carry his momentum from Week 12 at Florida into Week 13 against Vanderbilt.
Durham tallied 91 yards on 20 carries last Saturday. Look for the freshman to log 120+ all purpose yards in Tiger Stadium.
No. 2: Whit Weeks Tallies 10+ Tackles, 2+ Tackles for Loss
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has become one of the Tigers' most productive pieces on defense this season after taking on an expanded role with Harold Perkins out for the season.
The sophomore stud leads the team in total tackles, but a difficult showing against Florida last weekend hurt his stock. Weeks was the lowest graded player on defense in Week 12 with a PFF grade of 35.9.
LSU's personnel defensively has been a struggle all season with the coaching staff challenged in finding the rotation that gets the best out of the players.
Look for Weeks to bounce back this weekend and contain Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia in Death Valley.
No. 3: LSU Wins by Double Digits, Makes Statement
LSU enters Saturday night in Baton Rouge as 7.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but it's difficult to buy stock in the Tigers right now.
After consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida, the Tigers are in the bottom tier of the Southeastern Conference with a 6-4 record in 2024.
Heading into the weekend, there's a chance for Kelly to see who is ready to keep fighting for the program. It's a significant point spread, but the Tigers are clearly the better team personnel wise.
"Everybody is working and putting in the time and the head coach has to be part of that as well. Whether it’s a business or football coaching, you can’t sit there and say it’s the coordinators. The head coach is ultimately responsible for the success of his football team and we’re not successful these last three weeks. You got to get involved.
"Obviously, I wasn’t good enough [in Week 12]. We’re going to go back to work and look at the things we need to get better at. We’re going to keep swinging. We’re going to have 22 guys out there that are going to fight for LSU and play hard these last two weeks at home.”
