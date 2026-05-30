LSU Making Strong Push For 5-Star Easton Royal to Flip During His Official Visit

LSU's weekend is packed with official visits from top-ranked targets in the 2027 class.

One of the Tigers' biggest targets in the whole class has had the red carpet and every stop pulled out for him on Day 1 of his visit.

Easton Royal is the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and No. 1 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and LSU has been making a strong push for a flip ever since he committed to Texas just a week before Lane Kiffin was hired at LSU.

Now, as he's on campus, LSU is still pushing hard.

New Faces, New Efforts

Courtesy of Easton Royal on Instagram.

For Royal, LSU's post-commit recruitment has been electric.

When Kiffin first landed in Baton Rouge, it only took him a couple of days to get on the road and get to recruiting in Louisiana high schools. But he had a priority target, as one of his first stops was at Brother Martin in New Orleans.

He went to see Royal.

That was a new face in his LSU recruitment. But now he has yet another new face.

LSU's newest coach, Ed Orgeron, was one of Royal's first contacts upon his arrival in Baton Rouge.

This is what LSU hired Orgeron for. But only time will tell if it works.

The Team Approach

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers win the Golden Boot Trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU's committed contingency for 2027, and some of the 2026 signees have been working hard to push any flips and in-state targets to come to LSU.

That includes Peyton Houston's endless efforts, with Lamar Brown throwing his efforts in as well. But now that the epidemic has spread, LSU is using it during Royal's official visit.

On Friday night, during Royal's photoshoots, Brown, 2027 commit Ahmad Hudson and freshman Deuce Geralds were all there chatting with Royal, calling for his flip on Instagram stories.

#LSU DL signee @lamar1brown, TE commit @AhmadHudson9 and DL @DeuceGeralds all took to Instagram to push @easton_3k to flip to #LSU.



“You know you ain’t leaving this state right? Okay cool.” pic.twitter.com/Qo9545PBYL — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) May 30, 2026

This effort is nothing new for LSU, but now with the 2026 No. 1 player in America, the top tight end in the state and one of the country's most coveted defensive line talents in 2026 calling for your pledge, Royal will not have it easy leaving Baton Rouge.

The Duality of Recruiting

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU's biggest stop is getting Royal to change into some track gear for his photoshoot.

This should come as no surprise, as Royal is a Louisiana track star, posting a 10.17-second 100-meter dash time in his senior year.

He's capable of running track at LSU, and Kiffin and his staff are hoping that'll help sway his decision to flip his commitment to them.

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