Three Bold Predictions: LSU Football Set to Begin Spring Camp with New-Look Roster
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are inching closer towards Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program set to take the practice field on Saturday, March 8.
Kelly and Co. have handled business during the offseason after retooling the roster, but now it'll be about having the newcomers gel with the returning pieces.
LSU will begin a 15-practice stretch on Saturday with the final day of Spring Camp coming on April 12 in Tiger Stadium.
What can LSU fans expect from LSU across the next handful of weeks? What are bold predictions for Kelly's club?
Three Bold Predictions: Spring Camp Edition
No. 1: DJ Pickett Emerges as a First-Team Cornerback
It's no secret the cornerback room will be a unit that has a position battle through Fall Camp in August, but five-star freshman DJ Pickett will be a name to keep tabs on.
The No. 1 cornerback in America made his way to Baton Rouge in December where he worked through Texas Bowl preparation with the Tigers.
LSU returns Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland alongside transfers Ja'Keem Jackson and Mansoor Delane, but Pickett is certainly a newcomer that has the chance to work his way into first-team reps.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Can Pickett lock down first-team reps during Spring Camp and carry the momentum into summer workouts? It isn't far-fetched.
No. 2: Weston Davis Locks Down the Right Tackle Spot
The LSU offensive line room will be the most intriguing room to watch on offense during Spring Camp. The 15-practice camp is a stretch that will provide battle after battle with LSU replacing four starters from the 2024 season.
Tyree Adams, DJ Chester and Weston Davis return to LSU with the chance to take that next step during Spring Camp and earn first-team duties. Transfers Braelin Moore [Virginia Tech] and Josh Thompson [Northwestern] will look to emerge as starters as well in Baton Rouge.
The position to watch will be at right tackle. Weston Davis can be listed as the player with the edge to start, but could Carius Curne or other Tigers step in? Time will tell. Curne's future is a bright one, but will it be on the interior or at tackle?
LSU could also look to add an offensive lineman via the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window, but Davis will be looking to make sure he turns heads quickly in order to halt the staff.
No. 3: Harlem Berry Emerges as the True RB2
Caden Durham will have America's attention in 2025 after handling business as a true freshman in 2024. Durham capped off his first season with the program after tallying 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The youngster also logged 260 receiving yards with two more scores through the air.
The 1,013 all-purpose yards ranked him second on the team only behind standout wide receiver Aaron Anderson. He's the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
But Berry will be entering the mix in a big way as well during Spring Camp. It'll be Durham's unit as the leader, but a one-two punch of Berry and Durham will be one that provides the Tigers with a lethal tandem in 2025.
LSU also returns Kaleb Jackson for Spring Camp where he will be looking to fend off Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
If all hits accordingly, Berry could cement his status as the RB2 in Baton Rouge alongside Durham.
