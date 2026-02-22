Team Gaither Defeats Team Robinson 27–23 in 2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl

In the highest-scoring contest in the five-year history of the game, Team Gaither defeated Team Robinson, 27–23, in the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in a display of the best HBCU college football players.

Game recap

Team Robinson kicked off the scoring with an impressive first drive, highlighted by two connections in the passing game between quarterback Cam’Ron Ransom (Bethune-Cookman) and star Alabama A&M tight end Travaunta Abner. The first ball from Ransom was placed between a Team Gaither defender and the sideline, and Abner went up and did the rest.

Travaunta Abner goes up and gets it!@HBCULegacyBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/wa7iwY5aIM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2026

A few plays later, Ransom looked Abner’s way again, delivering a perfect back-shoulder throw to beat double coverage and give Team Robinson the 6–0 lead after a missed extra point.

Here’s a second goal line angle of the beautiful pitch-and-catch between Ransom and Abner.

Can Ransom money ball to Travaunta Alber for Team Robinson TD. pic.twitter.com/0vFAXvPXzM — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 21, 2026

On the ensuing possession, Team Gaither responded quickly. After entering the cusp of the Team Robinson red zone, Winston-Salem State running back JaQuan Kelly took the outside handoff 23 yards to the house, showing off his impressive speed in the process.

Jaquon Kelly from @WSSU_Athletics takes it to the house for Team Gaither!@HBCULegacyBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/RKOcRJT9yv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2026

After multiple empty possessions for each offense, highlighted by a couple of missed field goals, North Carolina A&T kicker Andrew Brown IV opened the second-quarter scoring by connecting on a field goal to extend the Team Gaither lead to 10–6.

After stopping Team Robinson on the ensuing offensive possession, Team Gaither appeared poised to get the ball back. But the punt on fourth-down hit off a Team Gaither blocker setting up the punt return, and the ball was recovered by Team Robinson extending the offensive possession. Florida Memorial running back Jerodd Sims found the end zone a couple of plays later, as Team Robinson capitalized on the special teams mistake to regain a 13–10 lead with 2:35 to play in the first half.

Jerodd Sims (Florida Memorial University) retakes the lead for Team Robinson!@HBCULegacyBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/nRV8hniOqF — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2026

On the final possession of the first half, Team Gaither drove deep into Team Robinson territory. After a couple of unsuccessful shots to the end zone, Team Gaither brought Brown out again for a short field goal, and the game was tied at 13–13 heading into halftime.

Andrew Brown FG ties it up 13-13 at halftime. @Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl pic.twitter.com/KIx5pLHboa — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 21, 2026

After halftime, Team Gaither received the kick to begin the second half and drove right down the field with Johnson C. Smith quarterback Kelvin Durham at the controls. Durham hit his college teammate, wide receiver Deandre Proctor, on a fade route. The chemistry between quarterback and receiver was apparent with their timing on the play, a beautiful throw and catch as Team Gaither regained the lead, 20–13.

It's a @JCSUniversity connection as Kelvin Durham throws it up to Deandre Proctor for six!



Team Gaither leads!@HBCULegacyBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/OFal3spOZT — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2026

On the following possession, Team Robinson crossed midfield and appeared ready to tie up the contest once again. But as Team Robinson quarterback Noah Bodden (Edward Waters) took the first down snap and looked to his right, there was miscommunication with his receiver, leading to him throwing an interception to North Carolina A&T defensive back Aaron Harris. Harris took the interception back 65 yards down to the one-yard line.

Kelly punched it in two plays later for his second touchdown of the day, to extend the Team Gaither lead to 27–13.

Aaron Harris (@NCATFootball) picks it off and takes it all the way down to the ONE!@HBCULegacyBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/2m22TE810N — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2026

But that wouldn’t be the end of the defensive fireworks. After a Team Robinson punt, Durham looked to his left and overthrew his intended receiver. His pass was picked off by defensive back Blake Davis (Grambling State), who returned the interception all the way back for a much-needed Team Robinson touchdown to cut into the Team Gaither lead, 27–20.

Team Robinson PICK-6!



Blake Davis (@GSUFootball01) takes it all the way back!@HBCULegacyBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/gX0aQHnJFe — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2026

Team Robinson would tack on one more field goal after a Deontre Morris (Alabama State) fourth quarter interception, but could not get over the hump on multiple opportunities in the final frame. Team Gaither clinched the victory as Delaware State’s Quincy Robinson forced a strip sack of Ransom to end the showcase—a 27–23 win for Team Gaither.

