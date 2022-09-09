Three LSU Players to Watch Against Southern

The Tigers enter Saturday with a chip on their shoulders. After falling to Florida State in heartbreaking fashion Sunday night, this program is prepared to flip the script and get back on the right track.

This squad attains a number of gifted athletes that will look to assert their dominance against Southern, but there are a few guys who must have standout performances for this program to see success.

Here are three Tigers to watch Saturday:

Kayshon Boutte - Wide Receiver

This one should come as no surprise. Failing to make an impact in the season opener, Boutte looked disengaged on the sidelines and it got the attention of many, even his starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After missing Boutte on an open play, where there was clearly a level of miscommunication, there was a moment where Daniels spoke to his elite wideout in order for the two to get on the same page.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said after the game. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.”

Now, Boutte looks to rebound in a big way and this offense is prepared to get the ball in their dynamic playmakers hands all night. Look for the All-American to show out in a big way Saturday night when given an opportunity.

Mekhi Wingo - Defensive Lineman

We saw Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo step up when thrown into the fire after Maason Smith suffered an injury in their season opener. Coming up with the fumble recovery to set up the Tigers’ 99-yard drive in the final minute, the All-SEC freshman team member will now have some big shoes to fill this season.

The “next man up” within this LSU defensive line, Wingo will be a key piece to this unit's success Saturday night. Looking to carry over his success from last week into his first game in Tiger Stadium, Wingo will be on his A-game.

Two other names to monitor will be Jacobian Guillory and Bryce Langston to help make an impact for this defensive line group.

Jack Bech - Wide Receiver

The sophomore wideout was seemingly used as a decoy for much of his snaps against Florida State as he continued getting back to 100% after battling a stress fracture throughout much of fall camp.

But Bech is looking back to his old ways as the Tigers prepare to lace up their cleats against Southern this weekend. Kelly harped on the standout wide receiver’s improvement this week in practice, looking more than capable of taking significant snaps Saturday.

“You’re going to see a whole lot of him because he looks to have turned the corner from his injury,” Kelly said during his radio show Thursday night.

Final Thoughts

Look for these three guys to assert their dominance Saturday and be the X-factor in LSU’s success. The trio of Tigers have proven they are more than ready to take that next step and become pivotal pieces for the Bayou Bengals.

As LSU transitions to their new chapter of football, it’s imperative they get the best out of their star players. For this program to dominate against Southern, who is also adjusting to their new era, Boutte, Bech and Wingo will need to be on their A-game.