Three Players to Watch: LSU vs Southern

The Tigers are set to face the Southern Jaguars Saturday night in a sold out Death Valley for their home opener. The hype surrounding the battle of Baton Rouge is real with fans preparing for an electric atmosphere that’ll certainly have the city buzzing.

For Southern, they’re fresh off of an 86-0 win over Florida Memorial in their season opener. It’ll be quite the adjustment for the Jaguars as they transition from facing an NAIA program to an SEC foe in LSU.

Though an inferior opponent, Southern has their fair share of elite talent, headlined by defensive end Jordan Lewis.

Here are three Jaguars to watch Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:

Jordan Lewis - Defensive End

The senior pass rusher will certainly have his work cut out for him but Lewis isn’t shy of competition. He’s racked up the accolades during his time with Southern as he looks to put his talent on display in Death Valley.

We saw the LSU offensive line struggle against Florida State in their season opener and this group will look to get things right against the Jaguars. Despite Southern being a lesser opponent, this is a tremendous opportunity for the Tigers to begin trending in the right direction.

Look for Lewis to be used in a variation of fronts. A threat in both the pass and run game, Lewis will certainly look to be a key piece to this Southern defense on Saturday.

BeSean McCray - Quarterback

McCray has the ability to do it all with the ball in his hands. Despite the competition level being relatively weak in their season opener against Florida Memorial, the dual-threat signal-caller showcased his game in a big way.

The Jaguars go-to guy can extend plays with his legs, even turning it up field when needed. In Saturday’s opener, McCray finished with three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, really giving the defense different looks when he decided to tuck it and run.

LSU will have to maximize their chances when they have McCray in the backfield. We saw this Tigers defense struggle to get down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis Sunday night and this week will be another challenge with a signal-caller who can improvise well.

Jerodd Simms - Running Back

Simms has become a versatile back for the Jaguars. Primarily used for more of his power throughout his career, he’s become the primary back for Southern. The ability to catch the ball out the backfield as well as succeed in the run game will give the Tigers different looks.

LSU’s defensive line will be without sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL against Florida State, but with tremendous depth, it’s a next man up with Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo.

For this unit to attack Simms and limit his explosive plays will be of the utmost importance this weekend. The Jaguars will surely bring the energy in Death Valley and this LSU team will have to match it and then some.

Final Thoughts

It’s clear the Tigers come into Saturday as the heavy favorite, but with Southern riding a high, they’ll look to carry their success into Tiger Stadium and spoil LSU’s home opener.

LSU will look to utilize their weapons in a myriad of ways ranging from Kayshon Boutte to getting consistency in the rushing attack. The Tigers’ offense will have to keep their eye on Jordan Lewis, who will come out with something to prove in front of a sold out crowd.